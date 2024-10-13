Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
She would know.
In 2009, Huntington became the first Independent MLA elected to the B.C. legislature in 60 years and went on to become the first ever woman re-elected as an Independent, representing Delta until 2017.
Seven years later, she thinks the political landscape is primed to again to elect an Independent in the Oct. 19 election following the decision by BC United Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon shut down the party's campaign.
Forty Independent candidates will be on the ballot, attempting to follow the path that Huntington blazed, including five former BC United incumbents: Mike Bernier, Dan Davies, Tom Shypitka, Coralee Oakes and Karin Kirkpatrick, who were left on their own after the collapse of the party.
Former NDP MLA Adam Walker, who was kicked out of caucus last year over a human resources complaint, is also seeking re-election as an Independent.
Huntington said in an interview that BC United "pulled the rug out" from under its candidates in August when Falcon suspended the campaign and threw his support behind B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad.
She said there may be enough voters who don't feel at home with either the NDP or the Conservatives, and who are angry enough with Falcon that they'll vote for an incumbent name they recognize.
"I think if they're well known, if they did a good job at being in MLA, if people are as upset with Falcon's activities as he deserves, then I think they will have a good chance of winning," she said.
"In the case of the Conservatives, there's a lot of nervousness in the province, both federally and provincially, I'd say. So, if an incumbent can understand whether the riding is nervous or whether they really are conservative, they should be able to … set up some sort of campaign that tells people what the difference is and how they can be represented."
Huntington came to power in Delta after years as a popular local councillor and following fights with the provincial government over the community hospital and highway construction.
She beat Liberal heavyweight and former judge Wally Oppal by 32 votes.
Huntington said there is a misconception that Independents don't have power in the legislature.
She said her budget was enough to hire two research assistants dedicated to the concerns of her riding, rather than having to share with many party members.
After negotiations with then-opposition house leader Mike Farnworth, Huntington was also allowed to ask two questions a week during question period in the legislature.
She said in established political parties it would be "unheard of" for a single MLA to get that many questions to ask specifically about their ridings.
"I had, on three or four occasions, members of the opposition and even a member of the government party come to me and say, 'Vicki, I have a critical issue in my riding. I'm not going to be able to get up and ask a question — government can't ask questions — Would you ask a question for me?'" she said.
"And in two cases, I did."
But holding the mantle alone is not without its challenges, particularly when running an election campaign.
She said larger donors didn't want to publicly put their name behind an Independent candidate.
"Obviously people were voting for me, but they didn't necessarily send me money because, of course, it's all public," she said.
She said some of the former BC United MLAs may not have the same problem because of their established connections.
"You don't get the big pockets giving you the money when you're an Independent. Whereas this time, I'll bet the big pockets are still helping," she said.
Davies, who is running in the Peace River North Riding he represented as a BC United MLA since 2017, said his campaign was "fully funded" before Falcon's decision, but as an Independent he has no access to the money which he says "was stolen."
“I had already purchased my signs out of that fundraised money through the BC United, and they were right in my campaign office. So, I already had those signs," he said.
"Not only did I have to go buy new signs, but some of my bigger signs, I had to repurchase with my own money, my newly fundraised money. I had to buy them back again from the BC United.”
Davies said his campaign also lost critical data that was held by BC United, including volunteer lists.
He said Falcon's move left his campaign working "pretty much from ground zero again, or probably even a couple feet under," but he has since rebounded under the Independent banner.
Davies said changes in election law since Huntington ran mean that large corporate donations are not available, but his constituents have been more than willing to open their chequebooks.
University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford said having six incumbent MLAs running as independents "is unprecedented" in a B.C. election.
He said in ridings where the governing NDP is not a factor — such as parts of the north — and the fight is between a Conservative and a former BC United incumbent, the Independents could have a "ground advantage."
"They are known in the communities, they've campaigned before, they know how to do it. They know where their supporters are. But they're facing a big Conservative wave," he said.
"In other places, it's going to be a three-way race. There will be strong NDP candidates, and with three-way races, it's very hard to predict outcomes."
Huntington said if two Independents win it would be enough to qualify them as a party in the legislature — something that could change the dynamic, especially if the election is close.
"So, you might see a new party come out of this, and you might see a concerted effort at a coalition within the legislature itself," she said.
"And that changes the dynamic, because depending on how close the election actually is, the Independents, if they're a coalition, could hold a balance of power in this legislature, and that would be very interesting."
Davies said any talk of forming a party is a hard thing to consider before election day.
“First of all, what does the legislature look like after Oct. 19? How close it is, who's sitting there as Independent candidates or Green Party candidates?” he said.
“You know the other thing, and this is the big one, I will only do what is right for Peace River North, and if that decision to form a coalition is what's best for Peace River North, then so be it. If it's joining the B.C. Conservatives, you know, obviously, after a conversation with (leader) John (Rustad), then that's the decision that will be made.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024
- Compare platforms from B.C.’s three biggest political parties
- Get important information on casting your ballot in B.C.
- See which candidates are running in your riding
- View live election results beginning at 8 p.m. on voting day
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau championed free trade in Southeast Asia, but he may get ousted before his efforts pay off
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
He told his mother there was 'no way' he'd meet someone in Australia. Then he fell in love at first sight
Mike Grossman was adamant he wasn’t going to fall for anyone in Australia.
5 things not to say to a grieving friend
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
‘I didn’t do this to just run’: Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men’s mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the “proudest accomplishment” of his entire life.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
'Headspin hole': Man develops scalp tumor after decades of breakdancing
Researchers in Denmark have published a case report revealing an unexpected consequence of one of breakdancing's most iconic moves: the headspin.
'Our story is incomplete:' Famed dino hunter reflects on the history of paleontology
Canada’s famed dinosaur hunter and one of the inspirations for the "Jurassic Park" phenomenon turned 75 earlier this year and has no plans to drop his chisel and rock hammer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
-
'This is their safe place': Hockey program breaks barriers for Indigenous kids
A program that started in Nanaimo five years ago that teaches Indigenous kids how to play hockey is so popular that it’s expanding.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
Return of Teravainen has been money for Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen has fitted the Chicago Blackhawks to a T in his return to the NHL club that originally drafted him.
-
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
-
'Our story is incomplete:' Famed dino hunter reflects on the history of paleontology
Canada’s famed dinosaur hunter and one of the inspirations for the "Jurassic Park" phenomenon turned 75 earlier this year and has no plans to drop his chisel and rock hammer.
Calgary
-
'Our story is incomplete:' Famed dino hunter reflects on the history of paleontology
Canada’s famed dinosaur hunter and one of the inspirations for the "Jurassic Park" phenomenon turned 75 earlier this year and has no plans to drop his chisel and rock hammer.
-
Huberdeau scores twice, Wolf has 37 saves in Flames' 6-3 win over Flyers
Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-3 win in their home-opener over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
-
Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Regina
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Hazardous material spilled on Highway 46 near Balgonie, Sask., drivers asked to use caution
White Butte RCMP and local fire services are responding to a fertilizer spill on Highway 46 and the overpass near Balgonie, Sask. on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Toronto
-
'Absolutely outrageous': Hundreds of dump trucks could drive through Liberty Village due to Ontario Line construction
A neighbourhood already plagued by heavy traffic congestion could soon be used as a thoroughfare for hundreds of dump trucks daily due to construction on the Ontario Line.
-
‘I didn’t do this to just run’: Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men’s mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the “proudest accomplishment” of his entire life.
-
3 dead after head-on collision involving transit bus in Welland
Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital after a head-on collision in Welland Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
-
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
-
Quebec women farmers struggle with mental overload
As Thanksgiving approaches, celebrating the annual harvest, women in the agricultural sector want to raise awareness of a reality that concerns them: mental overload.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa OPP arrest intoxicated person walking along Highway 416 following tip from Uber driver
An individual was arrested Saturday night after being caught walking along Highway 416 in Ottawa, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
OPP stop driver going 172 km/h with child inside on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Residential duplex fire in Lowertown displaces 2 couples, baby, pets
A residential duplex fire that was quickly spreading throughout the structure in the late hours of Saturday night in Lowertown left two couples, a baby and three pets displaced.
Atlantic
-
Historic house in Sydney, N.S., opens doors to the public
One of the oldest family homes in the north end of Sydney, N.S., opened its doors to the public this week.
-
Person of interest located in Nova Scotia homicide investigation
Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide.
-
’Honoured and humbled’: Final daffodil planting at Dartmouth, N.S., garden for cancer survivors
The Daffodil Garden for Cancer Survivors drew a crowd to Ferry Terminal Park in Dartmouth, N.S., for its final daffodil planting Saturday.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
-
Last minute goal gives London Knights third straight win
With under a minute to go in a tie game, Evan Van Gorp had no interest in playing overtime.
Kitchener
-
What was lost - and found - after devastating Brantford club fire
Days after flames ripped through three units of the Mohawk Plaza, the club is still coming to terms with the loss.
-
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
-
Joint forces' operation leads to seizure of 3.6 million unstamped cigarettes: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police West Region Highway Safety Division, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and the Ministry of Finance were involved in a joint forces operation on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ontario woman charged in connection with teen's death
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
First standardized housing designs coming in December, but won't be permit-ready until 'early 2025'
The first iteration of the federal government's standardized pre-approved design catalogue – a revival of a wartime housing effort – will be unveiled in December, CTV News has learned.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.