545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down

Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year.

Because Wednesday is the 332nd day of the year, that works out to more than 1.6 vehicles impounded per day, on average.

The detachment shared the statistics in a news release Wednesday, along with a plea for motorists to "slow down and obey the posted speed limits."

"With winter fast approaching, motorists need to adjust for potentially adverse road conditions," the release reads.

"Excessive speed is one of the most preventable situations that motorists can avoid. Simply slow down. Plan your trip and provide yourself with ample time to arrive."

Exceeding the speed limit does not always lead to a vehicle being impounded. Rather, it is "excessive speed" – defined as travelling 41 kilometres per hour or more over the posted limit – that police are empowered to stop by ordering a vehicle impounded for seven days.

BCHP Kelowna said impounded vehicles are towed and stored at the owner's expense, and that ICBC increased its rates for those services in September. The associated violation tickets come with fines ranging from $368 to $483, police said.

"Excessive speed convictions can affect your driver's licence, insurance premiums and possibly result in a driving prohibition," BCHP Kelowna said. "They could also carry additional expenses from ICBC."

"Next to impaired driving, excessive speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions. Please slow down and drive safe."