Winter storm watch issued as snow, heavy rain expected for B.C. coast

A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for the north coast, saying a low-pressure system will approach the region as a ridge of high pressure builds over the province's Interior.

It says the storm is expected to start tonight and persist until Sunday.

More heavy snow is expected in the inland sections of the north coast — including Stewart, which has already received 40 to 55 cm of snow this week — with up to 40 cm more expected between Saturday night and Monday.

The weather office says that will transition to freezing rain on Monday and then heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday that could cause some flooding.

Along the central coast, Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning, with more than 150 mm of rain expected before Saturday night.

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings — many of which were issued earlier this week — cover much of B.C.'s Interior, with Environment Canada saying these will ease today as the weather system moves east.

But, it says "another round of heavy snow" is expected Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.