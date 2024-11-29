Man facing 10 charges after Richmond, B.C., crime spree

A Metro Vancouver man has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering and one count of mischief after a five-day crime spree last November.

Reman Marcos Abayon, who was born in 1996, according to court records, was identified as a suspect following the break-ins at apartment buildings in Richmond's city centre between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12, 2023.

Abayon was charged with the crimes earlier this month, prompting the Richmond RCMP to issue a warning to residents Friday to secure their homes before leaving for winter holidays.

Mounties advised residents not to post their travel plans on social media, and to have someone shovel snow, cut the lawn, collect the mail and park in the driveway while the home is unoccupied.

"It's ideal to have someone you trust house-sit for you so your home is still lived in while you are away," the local RCMP detachment said. "If this is not possible, make sure your home looks lived in."

Abayon is not currently in custody, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.

"Property crime disrupts our community's sense of safety," Richmond RCMP Cpl. Ryan Lee said in a statement Friday. "Our team is dedicated to pursuing offenders and working to hold them accountable."