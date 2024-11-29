Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas

A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.

The study, conducted by non-profit FP Innovations on the request of the BC FireSmart Committee and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, looked into the 2023 Grouse Complex of wildfires that included the McDougall Creek blaze.

The fires set more than 300 buildings ablaze, forced more than 30,000 people to flee and caused about $480 million in insured losses.

The case study found that embers and not direct contact with advancing flames were "almost exclusively" responsible for helping wildfires move into neighbourhoods.

The report also found that the presence of flammable materials within 10 metres of structures played a crucial role in whether it survived the wildfires.

The study's recommendations included limiting development, increasing zoning bylaw setbacks for structures in heavily forested areas, and improving landscaping and fencing regulations to "establish non-combustible zones around structures."

"Directing new urban development, be it residential, commercial, or industrial, towards existing urban centres and community hubs can reduce urban sprawl and minimize the creation of isolated, vulnerable developments in rural areas," the report says.

"By considering and adopting these pathways, jurisdictions can significantly enhance their community’s resilience to wildfires."

Other recommendations include looking into fire-resistant material, enhancing regulation enforcement in Wildfire Development Permit Areas, and for residents to better manage combustible items and vegetation on property.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.