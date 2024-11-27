Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026

The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.

The annual four-team competition features champions from the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League along with a host team.

"We look forward to working alongside the Kelowna Rockets and the City of Kelowna to make the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both fans and players alike," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a statement.

Kelowna was one of five WHL clubs to submit bids for the event.

The Rockets won their lone CHL championship when they last hosted in 2004. Led by Shea Weber and Josh Gorges, Kelowna edged the Gatineau Olympiques in the final at Prospera Place.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will be played May 22-June 1 in Rimouski, Que.

The host Saginaw Spirit won the 2024 tournament last spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.