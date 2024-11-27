VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026

    Saginaw Spirit goalie Andrew Oke (29) celebrates with the Memorial Cup trophy after a 4-3 win over the London Knights in Saginaw, Mich., on June 2, 2024. (Duane Burleson / The Canadian Press) Saginaw Spirit goalie Andrew Oke (29) celebrates with the Memorial Cup trophy after a 4-3 win over the London Knights in Saginaw, Mich., on June 2, 2024. (Duane Burleson / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.

    The annual four-team competition features champions from the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League along with a host team.

    "We look forward to working alongside the Kelowna Rockets and the City of Kelowna to make the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both fans and players alike," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a statement.

    Kelowna was one of five WHL clubs to submit bids for the event.

    The Rockets won their lone CHL championship when they last hosted in 2004. Led by Shea Weber and Josh Gorges, Kelowna edged the Gatineau Olympiques in the final at Prospera Place.

    The 2025 Memorial Cup will be played May 22-June 1 in Rimouski, Que.

    The host Saginaw Spirit won the 2024 tournament last spring.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News