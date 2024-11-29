Vancouver Canucks defenceman Hronek being evaluated for undisclosed injury

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Rick Tocchet says the Czech blue liner is still being evaluated for an after he went into the endboards hard late in Vancouver's 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Tocchet says he doesn't know how long Hronek will be missing from the lineup, but he won't be available for Friday's game against the Sabres in Buffalo.

The Canucks (11-7-3) recalled defenceman Mark Friedman from the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks on Friday. Forward Arshdeep Bains was sent down in a corresponding move.

Hronek, 27, has been paired with captain Quinn Hughes this season and amassed eight points (one goal, eight assists) in 21 games.

It's the latest injury for a Vancouver team that's dealt with several notable absences this season. That includes all-star goalie Thatcher Demko, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, and centre J.T. Miller, who's on an indefinite leave for personal reasons.

"I think when you play in this league long enough, whether it's as a player or as a coach, you're going to have adversity and you've got to come together as a group," Tocchet said Friday. "It's a committee thing. You can't take it upon yourself as an individual to take over the team type of thing."

