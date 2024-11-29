Suspect arrested after tense incident near Surrey school, police say

Police in Surrey say they called in the heavily armed Emergency Response Team to arrest a man who allegedly had a gun Friday morning.

In its first news release as the city’s official force, the Surrey Police Service says they and RCMP officers were called to a home in Guildford around 9 a.m., after a woman reported being confronted by a man with a gun.

Police say they contained the home near 106th Avenue and 140th Street and attempts to ask the man to come out were unsuccessful, so they called the ERT.

While attempting to arrest him nearby elementary school Our Lady of Good Counsel was put in “secure and hold,” which has since been lifted.

The ERT arrested the man around 11:15 a.m., and he remains in custody, police said.

“At this time no firearms have been seized,” the release reads. “RCMP officers are on scene and the investigation will continue.”