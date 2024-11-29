Free skating rink at Robson Square opens for winter

The free skating rink in downtown Vancouver officially opened for the season Friday.

The Robson Square Ice Rink, the city’s only outdoor public rink, is open for the classic winter pastime until Feb. 28. And during peak holiday season, a slate of live performances is scheduled from Dec. 13 to 24, and on New Year’s Eve.

The annual attraction brings in about 100,000 skaters every year, according to the province.

While using the rink is free, skate rental costs $5. Helmets are also available to borrow free of charge and are required for anyone 12 or younger.

The rink is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for shortened hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The facility first opened in 1982, and closed in 1991, remaining shuttered for nearly 20 years. The rink got a renovation in 2009 ahead of the Olympics.