Every candidate running in B.C.'s 2024 election

With the B.C. election fast approaching, many voters are familiarizing themselves with their local candidates and their respective positions.

Some voters are also preparing to cast their ballot in brand-new ridings, after the Electoral Boundaries Commission recommended increasing the number of districts across the province from 87 to 93.

Several ridings were also renamed during the process, and the boundaries were adjusted for dozens of others.

Related: Read full campaign coverage on our B.C. election site

Below is a list of all 323 candidates running in each of those ridings – including 14 candidates representing lesser-known parties such as the Freedom Party, Libertarian Party, Communist Party and Christian Heritage Party.

The B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives are each running a candidate in all 93 ridings, while the B.C. Greens are running candidates in 69 ridings.

There are also 40 people running as Independent or Unaffiliated candidates this year, some of whom were orphaned by the unexpected withdrawal of B.C. United from the race.

Here's the full candidate list, including party affiliations:

Abbotsford South

Bruce Banman, Conservative Party

Sarah Kooner, BC NDP

Amandeep Singh, Independent

Abbotsford West

James Davison, Independent

Graeme Hutchison, BC NDP

Korky Neufeld, Conservative Party

Abbotsford-Mission

Pam Alexis, BC NDP

Reann Gasper, Conservative Party

Boundary-Similkameen

Kevin Eastwood, BC Green Party

Roly Russell, BC NDP

Sean Taylor, Independent

Donegal Wilson, Conservative Party

Bulkley Valley-Stikine

Nathan Cullen, BC NDP

Sharon L. Hartwell, Conservative Party

Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage Party of B.C.

Gamlakyeltxw Wilhelm Marsden, BC Green Party

Burnaby Centre

Dharam Kajal, Conservative Party

Anne Kang, BC NDP

Burnaby East

Reah Arora, BC NDP

Simon Chandler, Conservative Party

Tara Shushtarian, BC Green Party

Burnaby North

Martin Kendell, Independent

Janet Routledge, BC NDP

Michael Wu, Conservative Party

Burnaby South-Metrotown

MichaelAngelo Abc RobinHood, Independent

Meiling Chia, Unaffiliated

Paul Choi, BC NDP

Han Lee, Conservative Party

Carrie McLaren, BC Green Party

Burnaby-New Westminster (new riding)

Daniel Kofi Ampong, Independent

Raj Chouhan, BC NDP

Deepak Suri, Conservative Party

Cariboo-Chilcotin

Lorne Doerkson, Conservative Party

Michael Moses, BC NDP

Chilliwack North

Tim Cooper, BC Green Party

Dan Coulter, BC NDP

Dan Grice, Independent

Heather Maahs, Conservative Party

Chilliwack-Cultus Lake

Kelli Paddon, BC NDP

A'aliya Warbus, Conservative Party

Columbia River-Revelstoke

Calvin Beauchesne, BC Green Party

Andrea Dunlop, BC NDP

Scott McInnis, Conservative Party

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Stephen Frolek, Conservative Party

Jodie Wickens, BC NDP

Coquitlam-Maillardville

Jennifer Blatherwick, BC NDP

Ken Holowanky, Independent

Hamed Najafi, Conservative Party

Nicola Spurling, BC Green Party

Courtenay-Comox

Brennan Day, Conservative Party

Arzeena Hamir, BC Green Party

John Hedican, Independent

Devin Howell, Independent

Ronna-Rae Leonard, BC NDP

Cowichan Valley

Jon Coleman, Unaffiliated

Eden Haythornthwaite, Independent

John Koury, Conservative Party

Cammy Lockwood, BC Green Party

Debra Toporowski, BC NDP

Delta North

Nick Dickinson-Wilde, BC Green Party

Ravi Kahlon, BC NDP

Manqoosh Khan, Freedom Party of BC

Raj Veauli, Conservative Party

Delta South

Jason McCormick, BC NDP

Ian Paton, Conservative Party

Esquimalt-Colwood

Camille Currie, BC Green Party

Darlene Rotchford, BC NDP

John Wilson, Conservative Party

Fraser-Nicola

Francyne Joe, BC NDP

Tony Luck, Conservative Party

Jonah Timms, BC Green Party

Juan de Fuca-Malahat

David Evans, BC Green Party

Dana Lajeunesse, BC NDP

Marina Sapozhnikov, Conservative Party

Kamloops Centre

Kamal Grewal, BC NDP

Peter Milobar, Conservative Party

Randy Sunderman, BC Green Party

Kamloops-North Thompson

Tristan Cavers, BC Green Party

Maddi Genn, BC NDP

Ward Stamer, Conservative Party

Kelowna Centre (new riding)

Michael Humer, Unaffiliated

Kristina Loewen, Conservative Party

Bryce Tippe, BC Green Party

Loyal Wooldridge, BC NDP

Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream (new riding)

Tara Armstrong, Conservative Party

Kevin Kraft, Independent

Andrew Rose, BC Green Party

Anna Warwick Sears, BC NDP

Kelowna-Mission

Harpreet Badohal, BC NDP

Gavin Dew, Conservative Party

Ashley Ramsay , Unaffiliated

Billy Young, BC Green Party

Kootenay Central

Brittny Anderson, BC NDP

Nicole Charlwood, BC Green Party

Corinne Mori, Independent

Kelly Vandenberghe, Conservative Party

Kootenay-Monashee

Glen Byle, Conservative Party

Donovan Cavers, BC Green Party

Steve Morissette, BC NDP

Kootenay-Rockies

Sam Atwal, BC NDP

Pete Davis, Conservative Party

Tom Shypitka, Independent

Kerri Wall, BC Green Party

Ladysmith-Oceanside

Brett Fee, Conservative Party

Laura Ferreira, BC Green Party

Stephanie Higginson, BC NDP

Adam Walker, Independent

Langford-Highlands (new riding)

Erin Cassels, BC Green Party

Mike Harris, Conservative Party

Ravi Parmar, BC NDP

Langley-Abbotsford (new riding)

John Aldag, BC NDP

Harman Bhangu, Conservative Party

Alex Joehl, Libertarian

Karen Long, Independent

Melissa Snazell, BC Green Party

Langley-Walnut Grove (new riding)

Megan Dykeman, BC NDP

Rylee Mac Lean, BC Green Party

Carlos Suarez Rubio

Misty Van Popta, Conservative Party

Langley-Willowbrook (new riding)

Petrina Arnason, BC Green Party

Andrew Mercier, BC NDP

Jody Toor, Conservative Party

Maple Ridge East

Bob D'Eith, BC NDP

Lawrence Mok, Conservative Party

Kylee Williams , BC Green Party

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Lisa Beare, BC NDP

Mike Morden, Conservative Party

Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Adam Hayduk, Conservative Party

Josie Osborne, BC NDP

Ross Reid, BC Green Party

Nanaimo-Gabriola Island

Shirley Lambrecht, BC Green Party

Sheila Malcolmson, BC NDP

Dale Parker, Conservative Party

Nanaimo-Lantzville

George Anderson, BC NDP

Gwen O'Mahony, Conservative Party

Lia Versaevel, BC Green Party

Nechako Lakes

Murphy Abraham, BC NDP

Douglas Gook, BC Green Party

John Rustad, Conservative Party

New Westminster-Coquitlam

Maureen Curran, BC Green Party

Ndellie Massey, Conservative Party

Jennifer Whiteside, BC NDP

North Coast-Haida Gwaii

Tamara Davidson, BC NDP

Christopher Jason Sankey, Conservative Party

North Island

Michele Babchuk, BC NDP

Nic Dedeluk, BC Green Party

Anna Kindy, Conservative Party

North Vancouver-Lonsdale

Bowinn Ma, BC NDP

David Splett, Conservative Party

North Vancouver-Seymour

Mitchell Baker, Independent

Sam Chandola, Conservative Party

Susie Chant, BC NDP

Subhadarshi Tripathy, BC Green Party

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Stephen Andrew, Conservative Party

Diana Gibson, BC NDP

Lisa Gunderson, BC Green Party

Peace River North

Dan Davies, Independent

Jordan Kealy, Conservative Party

Ian McMahon, BC NDP

Peace River South

Mike Bernier, Unaffiliated

Marshall Bigsby, BC NDP

Larry Neufeld, Conservative Party

Penticton-Summerland

Bradley Bartsch, BC Green Party

Amelia Boultbee, Conservative Party

Roger Harrington, Independent

Tina Lee, BC NDP

Anna Paddon, Independent

Tracy St Claire, Unaffiliated

Port Coquitlam

Keenan Adams, Conservative Party

Adam Bremner-Akins, BC Green Party

Lewis Dahlby, Libertarian

Mike Farnworth, BC NDP

Port Moody-Burquitlam

Samantha Agtarap, BC Green Party

Rick Glumac, BC NDP

Kerry van Aswegen, Conservative Party

Powell River-Sunshine Coast

Chris Hergesheimer, BC Green Party

Chris Moore, Conservative Party

Randene Neill, BC NDP

Greg Reid, Independent

Prince George-Mackenzie

Kiel Giddens, Conservative Party

Shar McCrory, BC NDP

James Steidle, BC Green Party

Rachael Weber, Unaffiliated

Prince George-North Cariboo

Denice Bardua, BC NDP

Sheldon Clare, Conservative Party

Coralee Oakes, Independent

Randy Thompson, BC Green Party

Prince George-Valemount

Rosalyn Bird, Conservative Party

Gwen Johansson, BC Green Party

Clay Pountney, BC NDP

Richmond Centre

Hon Chan, Conservative Party

Dickens Cheung, Independent

Sunny Ho, Independent

Henry Yao, BC NDP

Wendy Yuan, Unaffiliated

Richmond-Bridgeport

Glynnis Hoi Sum Chan, Independent

Linda Li, BC NDP

Tamás Revóczi, BC Green Party

Charlie Smith, Independent

Teresa Wat, Conservative Party

Richmond-Queensborough

Steve Kooner, Conservative Party

Errol E. Povah, Independent

Aman Singh, BC NDP

Cindy Wu, Independent

Richmond-Steveston

Kelly Greene, BC NDP

Jackie Lee, Unaffiliated

Michelle Mollineaux, Conservative Party

Elodie Vaudandaine, BC Green Party

Saanich North and the Islands

Rob Botterell, BC Green Party

David Busch, Conservative Party

Amy Haysom, Independent

Sarah Riddell, BC NDP

Saanich South

Adam Kubel, Conservative Party

Lana Popham, BC NDP

Ned Taylor, BC Green Party

Salmon Arm-Shuswap

Sylvia Lindgren, BC NDP

Greg McCune, Independent

Sherry Roy, Independent

Jed Wiebe, BC Green Party

David L. Williams, Conservative Party

Skeena

Irwin Jeffrey, Christian Heritage Party of B.C.

Claire Rattée, Conservative Party

Teri Young, BC Green Party

Sarah Zimmerman, BC NDP

Surrey City Centre

Ryan Abbott, Communist Party of BC

Colin Boyd, BC Green Party

Saeed Naguib, Independent

Amna Shah, BC NDP

Zeeshan Wahla, Conservative Party

Surrey North

Mandeep Dhaliwal, Conservative Party

Kiran Hundal, Freedom Party of BC

Hobby Nijjar, Independent

Sim Sandhu, BC Green Party

Rachna Singh, BC NDP

Surrey South

Brent Chapman, Conservative Party

Haroon Ghaffar, BC NDP

Surrey-Cloverdale

Pat McCutcheon, BC Green Party

Judy Meilleur, Freedom Party of BC

Mike Starchuk, BC NDP

Elenore Sturko, Conservative Party

Surrey-Fleetwood

Tim Binnema, BC Green Party

Jagrup Brar, BC NDP

Avtar Gill, Conservative Party

Surrey-Guildford

Garry Begg, BC NDP

Kabir Qurban, Independent

Honveer Singh Randhawa, Conservative Party

Manjeet Singh Sahota, BC Green Party

Surrey-Newton

Tegjot Bal, Conservative Party

Amrit Birring, Freedom Party of BC

Japreet Lehal, Unaffiliated

Joginder Singh Randhawa, Independent

Jessie Sunner, BC NDP

Surrey-Panorama

Paramjit Rai, Freedom Party of BC

Jinny Sims, BC NDP

Bryan Tepper, Conservative Party

Surrey-Serpentine River (new riding)

Baltej Singh Dhillon, BC NDP

Linda Hepner, Conservative Party

Jim McMurtry, Independent

Surrey-White Rock

Trevor Halford, Conservative Party

Damyn Tassie, Libertarian

Darryl Walker, BC NDP

Vancouver-Fraserview

George Chow, BC NDP

Francoise Raunet, BC Green Party

Jag S Sanghera, Conservative Party

Vancouver-Hastings

Jacob Burdge, Conservative Party

Bridget Burns, BC Green Party

Zsolt Kiss, Independent

Niki Sharma, BC NDP

Vancouver-Kensington

Mable Elmore, BC NDP

Amy Fox, BC Green Party

Syed Mohsin, Conservative Party

Vancouver-Langara

Bryan Breguet, Conservative Party

Sunita Dhir, BC NDP

Scottford Price, BC Green Party

Vancouver-Little Mountain (new riding)

Christine Boyle, BC NDP

John Coupar, Conservative Party

Wendy Hayko, BC Green Party

Vancouver-Point Grey

David Eby, BC NDP

Paul Ratchford, Conservative Party

Devyani Singh, BC Green Party

Vancouver-Quilchena

Michael Barkusky, BC Green Party

Dallas Brodie, Conservative Party

Callista Ryan, BC NDP

Caroline Ying-Mei Wang, Independent

Vancouver-Renfrew

Adrian Dix, BC NDP

Tom Ikonomou, Conservative Party

Lawrence Taylor, BC Green Party

Vancouver-South Granville (new riding)

Brenda Bailey, BC NDP

Adam Hawk, BC Green Party

Aron Lageri, Conservative Party

Vancouver-Strathcona

Kimball Cariou, Communist Party of BC

Simon de Weerdt, BC Green Party

Scott Muller, Conservative Party

Joan Phillip, BC NDP

Vancouver-West End

Spencer Chandra Herbert, BC NDP

Jon Ellacott, Conservative Party

Eoin O'Dwyer, BC Green Party

Carl Turnbull, Independent

Vancouver-Yaletown (new riding)

Melissa De Genova, Conservative Party

Dana-Lyn Mackenzie, BC Green Party

Terry Yung, BC NDP

Vernon-Lumby

Kevin Acton, Unaffiliated

Dennis Giesbrecht, Conservative Party

Robert Johnson, Libertarian

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

Victoria-Beacon Hill

Sonia Furstenau, BC Green Party

Grace Lore, BC NDP

Tim Thielmann, Conservative Party

Victoria-Swan Lake

Robert Crooks, Communist Party of BC

Nina Krieger, BC NDP

Tim Taylor, Conservative Party

Christina Winter, BC Green Party

West Kelowna-Peachland (new riding)

Stephen Johnston, Unaffiliated

Macklin McCall, Conservative Party

Krystal Smith, BC NDP

West Vancouver-Capilano

Lynne Block, Conservative Party

Sara Eftekhar, BC NDP

Archie Kaario, BC Green Party

Karin Kirkpatrick, Independent

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

Jen Ford, BC NDP

Yuri Fulmer, Conservative Party

Jeremy Valeriote, BC Green Party