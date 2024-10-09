VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Every candidate running in B.C.'s 2024 election

    The B.C. legislature from the front lawn at Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito The B.C. legislature from the front lawn at Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    With the B.C. election fast approaching, many voters are familiarizing themselves with their local candidates and their respective positions.

    Some voters are also preparing to cast their ballot in brand-new ridings, after the Electoral Boundaries Commission recommended increasing the number of districts across the province from 87 to 93

    Several ridings were also renamed during the process, and the boundaries were adjusted for dozens of others.

    Below is a list of all 323 candidates running in each of those ridings – including 14 candidates representing lesser-known parties such as the Freedom Party, Libertarian Party, Communist Party and Christian Heritage Party.

    The B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives are each running a candidate in all 93 ridings, while the B.C. Greens are running candidates in 69 ridings.

    There are also 40 people running as Independent or Unaffiliated candidates this year, some of whom were orphaned by the unexpected withdrawal of B.C. United from the race. 

    Here's the full candidate list, including party affiliations:

     

    Abbotsford South

    Bruce Banman, Conservative Party

    Sarah Kooner, BC NDP

    Amandeep Singh, Independent

     

    Abbotsford West

    James Davison, Independent

    Graeme Hutchison, BC NDP

    Korky Neufeld, Conservative Party

     

    Abbotsford-Mission

    Pam Alexis, BC NDP

    Reann Gasper, Conservative Party

     

    Boundary-Similkameen

    Kevin Eastwood, BC Green Party

    Roly Russell, BC NDP

    Sean Taylor, Independent

    Donegal Wilson, Conservative Party

     

    Bulkley Valley-Stikine

    Nathan Cullen, BC NDP

    Sharon L. Hartwell, Conservative Party

    Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage Party of B.C.

    Gamlakyeltxw Wilhelm Marsden, BC Green Party

     

    Burnaby Centre

    Dharam Kajal, Conservative Party

    Anne Kang, BC NDP

     

    Burnaby East

    Reah Arora, BC NDP

    Simon Chandler, Conservative Party

    Tara Shushtarian, BC Green Party

     

    Burnaby North

    Martin Kendell, Independent

    Janet Routledge, BC NDP

    Michael Wu, Conservative Party

     

    Burnaby South-Metrotown

    MichaelAngelo Abc RobinHood, Independent

    Meiling Chia, Unaffiliated

    Paul Choi, BC NDP

    Han Lee, Conservative Party

    Carrie McLaren, BC Green Party

     

    Burnaby-New Westminster (new riding)

    Daniel Kofi Ampong, Independent

    Raj Chouhan, BC NDP

    Deepak Suri, Conservative Party

     

    Cariboo-Chilcotin

    Lorne Doerkson, Conservative Party

    Michael Moses, BC NDP

     

    Chilliwack North

    Tim Cooper, BC Green Party

    Dan Coulter, BC NDP

    Dan Grice, Independent

    Heather Maahs, Conservative Party

     

    Chilliwack-Cultus Lake

    Kelli Paddon, BC NDP

    A'aliya Warbus, Conservative Party

     

    Columbia River-Revelstoke

    Calvin Beauchesne, BC Green Party

    Andrea Dunlop, BC NDP

    Scott McInnis, Conservative Party

     

    Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

    Stephen Frolek, Conservative Party

    Jodie Wickens, BC NDP

     

    Coquitlam-Maillardville

    Jennifer Blatherwick, BC NDP

    Ken Holowanky, Independent

    Hamed Najafi, Conservative Party

    Nicola Spurling, BC Green Party

     

    Courtenay-Comox

    Brennan Day, Conservative Party

    Arzeena Hamir, BC Green Party

    John Hedican, Independent

    Devin Howell, Independent

    Ronna-Rae Leonard, BC NDP

     

    Cowichan Valley

    Jon Coleman, Unaffiliated

    Eden Haythornthwaite, Independent

    John Koury, Conservative Party

    Cammy Lockwood, BC Green Party

    Debra Toporowski, BC NDP

     

    Delta North

    Nick Dickinson-Wilde, BC Green Party

    Ravi Kahlon, BC NDP

    Manqoosh Khan, Freedom Party of BC

    Raj Veauli, Conservative Party

     

    Delta South

    Jason McCormick, BC NDP

    Ian Paton, Conservative Party

     

    Esquimalt-Colwood

    Camille Currie, BC Green Party

    Darlene Rotchford, BC NDP

    John Wilson, Conservative Party

     

    Fraser-Nicola

    Francyne Joe, BC NDP

    Tony Luck, Conservative Party

    Jonah Timms, BC Green Party

     

    Juan de Fuca-Malahat

    David Evans, BC Green Party

    Dana Lajeunesse, BC NDP

    Marina Sapozhnikov, Conservative Party

     

    Kamloops Centre

    Kamal Grewal, BC NDP

    Peter Milobar, Conservative Party

    Randy Sunderman, BC Green Party

     

    Kamloops-North Thompson

    Tristan Cavers, BC Green Party

    Maddi Genn, BC NDP

    Ward Stamer, Conservative Party

     

    Kelowna Centre (new riding)

    Michael Humer, Unaffiliated

    Kristina Loewen, Conservative Party

    Bryce Tippe, BC Green Party

    Loyal Wooldridge, BC NDP

     

    Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream (new riding)

    Tara Armstrong, Conservative Party

    Kevin Kraft, Independent

    Andrew Rose, BC Green Party

    Anna Warwick Sears, BC NDP

     

    Kelowna-Mission

    Harpreet Badohal, BC NDP

    Gavin Dew, Conservative Party

    Ashley Ramsay , Unaffiliated

    Billy Young, BC Green Party

     

    Kootenay Central

    Brittny Anderson, BC NDP

    Nicole Charlwood, BC Green Party

    Corinne Mori, Independent

    Kelly Vandenberghe, Conservative Party

     

    Kootenay-Monashee

    Glen Byle, Conservative Party

    Donovan Cavers, BC Green Party

    Steve Morissette, BC NDP

     

    Kootenay-Rockies

    Sam Atwal, BC NDP

    Pete Davis, Conservative Party

    Tom Shypitka, Independent

    Kerri Wall, BC Green Party

     

    Ladysmith-Oceanside

    Brett Fee, Conservative Party

    Laura Ferreira, BC Green Party

    Stephanie Higginson, BC NDP

    Adam Walker, Independent

     

    Langford-Highlands (new riding)

    Erin Cassels, BC Green Party

    Mike Harris, Conservative Party

    Ravi Parmar, BC NDP

     

    Langley-Abbotsford (new riding)

    John Aldag, BC NDP

    Harman Bhangu, Conservative Party

    Alex Joehl, Libertarian

    Karen Long, Independent

    Melissa Snazell, BC Green Party

     

    Langley-Walnut Grove (new riding)

    Megan Dykeman, BC NDP

    Rylee Mac Lean, BC Green Party

    Carlos Suarez Rubio

    Misty Van Popta, Conservative Party

     

    Langley-Willowbrook (new riding)

    Petrina Arnason, BC Green Party

    Andrew Mercier, BC NDP

    Jody Toor, Conservative Party

     

    Maple Ridge East

    Bob D'Eith, BC NDP

    Lawrence Mok, Conservative Party

    Kylee Williams , BC Green Party

     

    Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

    Lisa Beare, BC NDP

    Mike Morden, Conservative Party

     

    Mid Island-Pacific Rim

    Adam Hayduk, Conservative Party

    Josie Osborne, BC NDP

    Ross Reid, BC Green Party

     

    Nanaimo-Gabriola Island

    Shirley Lambrecht, BC Green Party

    Sheila Malcolmson, BC NDP

    Dale Parker, Conservative Party

     

    Nanaimo-Lantzville

    George Anderson, BC NDP

    Gwen O'Mahony, Conservative Party

    Lia Versaevel, BC Green Party

     

    Nechako Lakes

    Murphy Abraham, BC NDP

    Douglas Gook, BC Green Party

    John Rustad, Conservative Party

     

    New Westminster-Coquitlam

    Maureen Curran, BC Green Party

    Ndellie Massey, Conservative Party

    Jennifer Whiteside, BC NDP

     

    North Coast-Haida Gwaii

    Tamara Davidson, BC NDP

    Christopher Jason Sankey, Conservative Party

     

    North Island

    Michele Babchuk, BC NDP

    Nic Dedeluk, BC Green Party

    Anna Kindy, Conservative Party

     

    North Vancouver-Lonsdale

    Bowinn Ma, BC NDP

    David Splett, Conservative Party

     

    North Vancouver-Seymour

    Mitchell Baker, Independent

    Sam Chandola, Conservative Party

    Susie Chant, BC NDP

    Subhadarshi Tripathy, BC Green Party

     

    Oak Bay-Gordon Head

    Stephen Andrew, Conservative Party

    Diana Gibson, BC NDP

    Lisa Gunderson, BC Green Party

     

    Peace River North

    Dan Davies, Independent

    Jordan Kealy, Conservative Party

    Ian McMahon, BC NDP

     

    Peace River South

    Mike Bernier, Unaffiliated

    Marshall Bigsby, BC NDP

    Larry Neufeld, Conservative Party

     

    Penticton-Summerland

    Bradley Bartsch, BC Green Party

    Amelia Boultbee, Conservative Party

    Roger Harrington, Independent

    Tina Lee, BC NDP

    Anna Paddon, Independent

    Tracy St Claire, Unaffiliated

     

    Port Coquitlam

    Keenan Adams, Conservative Party

    Adam Bremner-Akins, BC Green Party

    Lewis Dahlby, Libertarian

    Mike Farnworth, BC NDP

     

    Port Moody-Burquitlam

    Samantha Agtarap, BC Green Party

    Rick Glumac, BC NDP

    Kerry van Aswegen, Conservative Party

     

    Powell River-Sunshine Coast

    Chris Hergesheimer, BC Green Party

    Chris Moore, Conservative Party

    Randene Neill, BC NDP

    Greg Reid, Independent

     

    Prince George-Mackenzie

    Kiel Giddens, Conservative Party

    Shar McCrory, BC NDP

    James Steidle, BC Green Party

    Rachael Weber, Unaffiliated

     

    Prince George-North Cariboo

    Denice Bardua, BC NDP

    Sheldon Clare, Conservative Party

    Coralee Oakes, Independent

    Randy Thompson, BC Green Party

     

    Prince George-Valemount

    Rosalyn Bird, Conservative Party

    Gwen Johansson, BC Green Party

    Clay Pountney, BC NDP

     

    Richmond Centre

    Hon Chan, Conservative Party

    Dickens Cheung, Independent

    Sunny Ho, Independent

    Henry Yao, BC NDP

    Wendy Yuan, Unaffiliated

     

    Richmond-Bridgeport

    Glynnis Hoi Sum Chan, Independent

    Linda Li, BC NDP

    Tamás Revóczi, BC Green Party

    Charlie Smith, Independent

    Teresa Wat, Conservative Party

     

    Richmond-Queensborough

    Steve Kooner, Conservative Party

    Errol E. Povah, Independent

    Aman Singh, BC NDP

    Cindy Wu, Independent

     

    Richmond-Steveston

    Kelly Greene, BC NDP

    Jackie Lee, Unaffiliated

    Michelle Mollineaux, Conservative Party

    Elodie Vaudandaine, BC Green Party

     

    Saanich North and the Islands

    Rob Botterell, BC Green Party

    David Busch, Conservative Party

    Amy Haysom, Independent

    Sarah Riddell, BC NDP

     

    Saanich South

    Adam Kubel, Conservative Party

    Lana Popham, BC NDP

    Ned Taylor, BC Green Party

     

    Salmon Arm-Shuswap

    Sylvia Lindgren, BC NDP

    Greg McCune, Independent

    Sherry Roy, Independent

    Jed Wiebe, BC Green Party

    David L. Williams, Conservative Party

     

    Skeena

    Irwin Jeffrey, Christian Heritage Party of B.C.

    Claire Rattée, Conservative Party

    Teri Young, BC Green Party

    Sarah Zimmerman, BC NDP

     

    Surrey City Centre

    Ryan Abbott, Communist Party of BC

    Colin Boyd, BC Green Party

    Saeed Naguib, Independent

    Amna Shah, BC NDP

    Zeeshan Wahla, Conservative Party

     

    Surrey North

    Mandeep Dhaliwal, Conservative Party

    Kiran Hundal, Freedom Party of BC

    Hobby Nijjar, Independent

    Sim Sandhu, BC Green Party

    Rachna Singh, BC NDP

     

    Surrey South

    Brent Chapman, Conservative Party

    Haroon Ghaffar, BC NDP

     

    Surrey-Cloverdale

    Pat McCutcheon, BC Green Party

    Judy Meilleur, Freedom Party of BC

    Mike Starchuk, BC NDP

    Elenore Sturko, Conservative Party

     

    Surrey-Fleetwood

    Tim Binnema, BC Green Party

    Jagrup Brar, BC NDP

    Avtar Gill, Conservative Party

     

    Surrey-Guildford

    Garry Begg, BC NDP

    Kabir Qurban, Independent

    Honveer Singh Randhawa, Conservative Party

    Manjeet Singh Sahota, BC Green Party

     

    Surrey-Newton

    Tegjot Bal, Conservative Party

    Amrit Birring, Freedom Party of BC

    Japreet Lehal, Unaffiliated

    Joginder Singh Randhawa, Independent

    Jessie Sunner, BC NDP

     

    Surrey-Panorama

    Paramjit Rai, Freedom Party of BC

    Jinny Sims, BC NDP

    Bryan Tepper, Conservative Party

     

    Surrey-Serpentine River (new riding)

    Baltej Singh Dhillon, BC NDP

    Linda Hepner, Conservative Party

    Jim McMurtry, Independent

     

    Surrey-White Rock

    Trevor Halford, Conservative Party

    Damyn Tassie, Libertarian

    Darryl Walker, BC NDP

     

    Vancouver-Fraserview

    George Chow, BC NDP

    Francoise Raunet, BC Green Party

    Jag S Sanghera, Conservative Party

     

    Vancouver-Hastings

    Jacob Burdge, Conservative Party

    Bridget Burns, BC Green Party

    Zsolt Kiss, Independent

    Niki Sharma, BC NDP

     

    Vancouver-Kensington

    Mable Elmore, BC NDP

    Amy Fox, BC Green Party

    Syed Mohsin, Conservative Party

     

    Vancouver-Langara

    Bryan Breguet, Conservative Party

    Sunita Dhir, BC NDP

    Scottford Price, BC Green Party

     

    Vancouver-Little Mountain (new riding)

    Christine Boyle, BC NDP

    John Coupar, Conservative Party

    Wendy Hayko, BC Green Party

     

    Vancouver-Point Grey

    David Eby, BC NDP

    Paul Ratchford, Conservative Party

    Devyani Singh, BC Green Party

     

    Vancouver-Quilchena

    Michael Barkusky, BC Green Party

    Dallas Brodie, Conservative Party

    Callista Ryan, BC NDP

    Caroline Ying-Mei Wang, Independent

     

    Vancouver-Renfrew

    Adrian Dix, BC NDP

    Tom Ikonomou, Conservative Party

    Lawrence Taylor, BC Green Party

     

    Vancouver-South Granville (new riding)

    Brenda Bailey, BC NDP

    Adam Hawk, BC Green Party

    Aron Lageri, Conservative Party

     

    Vancouver-Strathcona

    Kimball Cariou, Communist Party of BC

    Simon de Weerdt, BC Green Party

    Scott Muller, Conservative Party

    Joan Phillip, BC NDP

     

    Vancouver-West End

    Spencer Chandra Herbert, BC NDP

    Jon Ellacott, Conservative Party

    Eoin O'Dwyer, BC Green Party

    Carl Turnbull, Independent

     

    Vancouver-Yaletown (new riding)

    Melissa De Genova, Conservative Party

    Dana-Lyn Mackenzie, BC Green Party

    Terry Yung, BC NDP

     

    Vernon-Lumby

    Kevin Acton, Unaffiliated

    Dennis Giesbrecht, Conservative Party

    Robert Johnson, Libertarian

    Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

     

    Victoria-Beacon Hill

    Sonia Furstenau, BC Green Party

    Grace Lore, BC NDP

    Tim Thielmann, Conservative Party

     

    Victoria-Swan Lake

    Robert Crooks, Communist Party of BC

    Nina Krieger, BC NDP

    Tim Taylor, Conservative Party

    Christina Winter, BC Green Party

     

    West Kelowna-Peachland (new riding)

    Stephen Johnston, Unaffiliated

    Macklin McCall, Conservative Party

    Krystal Smith, BC NDP

     

    West Vancouver-Capilano

    Lynne Block, Conservative Party

    Sara Eftekhar, BC NDP

    Archie Kaario, BC Green Party

    Karin Kirkpatrick, Independent

     

    West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

    Jen Ford, BC NDP

    Yuri Fulmer, Conservative Party

    Jeremy Valeriote, BC Green Party

