Every candidate running in B.C.'s 2024 election
With the B.C. election fast approaching, many voters are familiarizing themselves with their local candidates and their respective positions.
Some voters are also preparing to cast their ballot in brand-new ridings, after the Electoral Boundaries Commission recommended increasing the number of districts across the province from 87 to 93.
Several ridings were also renamed during the process, and the boundaries were adjusted for dozens of others.
- Related: Read full campaign coverage on our B.C. election site
Below is a list of all 323 candidates running in each of those ridings – including 14 candidates representing lesser-known parties such as the Freedom Party, Libertarian Party, Communist Party and Christian Heritage Party.
The B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives are each running a candidate in all 93 ridings, while the B.C. Greens are running candidates in 69 ridings.
There are also 40 people running as Independent or Unaffiliated candidates this year, some of whom were orphaned by the unexpected withdrawal of B.C. United from the race.
Here's the full candidate list, including party affiliations:
Abbotsford South
Bruce Banman, Conservative Party
Sarah Kooner, BC NDP
Amandeep Singh, Independent
Abbotsford West
James Davison, Independent
Graeme Hutchison, BC NDP
Korky Neufeld, Conservative Party
Abbotsford-Mission
Pam Alexis, BC NDP
Reann Gasper, Conservative Party
Boundary-Similkameen
Kevin Eastwood, BC Green Party
Roly Russell, BC NDP
Sean Taylor, Independent
Donegal Wilson, Conservative Party
Bulkley Valley-Stikine
Nathan Cullen, BC NDP
Sharon L. Hartwell, Conservative Party
Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
Gamlakyeltxw Wilhelm Marsden, BC Green Party
Burnaby Centre
Dharam Kajal, Conservative Party
Anne Kang, BC NDP
Burnaby East
Reah Arora, BC NDP
Simon Chandler, Conservative Party
Tara Shushtarian, BC Green Party
Burnaby North
Martin Kendell, Independent
Janet Routledge, BC NDP
Michael Wu, Conservative Party
Burnaby South-Metrotown
MichaelAngelo Abc RobinHood, Independent
Meiling Chia, Unaffiliated
Paul Choi, BC NDP
Han Lee, Conservative Party
Carrie McLaren, BC Green Party
Burnaby-New Westminster (new riding)
Daniel Kofi Ampong, Independent
Raj Chouhan, BC NDP
Deepak Suri, Conservative Party
Cariboo-Chilcotin
Lorne Doerkson, Conservative Party
Michael Moses, BC NDP
Chilliwack North
Tim Cooper, BC Green Party
Dan Coulter, BC NDP
Dan Grice, Independent
Heather Maahs, Conservative Party
Chilliwack-Cultus Lake
Kelli Paddon, BC NDP
A'aliya Warbus, Conservative Party
Columbia River-Revelstoke
Calvin Beauchesne, BC Green Party
Andrea Dunlop, BC NDP
Scott McInnis, Conservative Party
Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
Stephen Frolek, Conservative Party
Jodie Wickens, BC NDP
Coquitlam-Maillardville
Jennifer Blatherwick, BC NDP
Ken Holowanky, Independent
Hamed Najafi, Conservative Party
Nicola Spurling, BC Green Party
Courtenay-Comox
Brennan Day, Conservative Party
Arzeena Hamir, BC Green Party
John Hedican, Independent
Devin Howell, Independent
Ronna-Rae Leonard, BC NDP
Cowichan Valley
Jon Coleman, Unaffiliated
Eden Haythornthwaite, Independent
John Koury, Conservative Party
Cammy Lockwood, BC Green Party
Debra Toporowski, BC NDP
Delta North
Nick Dickinson-Wilde, BC Green Party
Ravi Kahlon, BC NDP
Manqoosh Khan, Freedom Party of BC
Raj Veauli, Conservative Party
Delta South
Jason McCormick, BC NDP
Ian Paton, Conservative Party
Esquimalt-Colwood
Camille Currie, BC Green Party
Darlene Rotchford, BC NDP
John Wilson, Conservative Party
Fraser-Nicola
Francyne Joe, BC NDP
Tony Luck, Conservative Party
Jonah Timms, BC Green Party
Juan de Fuca-Malahat
David Evans, BC Green Party
Dana Lajeunesse, BC NDP
Marina Sapozhnikov, Conservative Party
Kamloops Centre
Kamal Grewal, BC NDP
Peter Milobar, Conservative Party
Randy Sunderman, BC Green Party
Kamloops-North Thompson
Tristan Cavers, BC Green Party
Maddi Genn, BC NDP
Ward Stamer, Conservative Party
Kelowna Centre (new riding)
Michael Humer, Unaffiliated
Kristina Loewen, Conservative Party
Bryce Tippe, BC Green Party
Loyal Wooldridge, BC NDP
Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream (new riding)
Tara Armstrong, Conservative Party
Kevin Kraft, Independent
Andrew Rose, BC Green Party
Anna Warwick Sears, BC NDP
Kelowna-Mission
Harpreet Badohal, BC NDP
Gavin Dew, Conservative Party
Ashley Ramsay , Unaffiliated
Billy Young, BC Green Party
Kootenay Central
Brittny Anderson, BC NDP
Nicole Charlwood, BC Green Party
Corinne Mori, Independent
Kelly Vandenberghe, Conservative Party
Kootenay-Monashee
Glen Byle, Conservative Party
Donovan Cavers, BC Green Party
Steve Morissette, BC NDP
Kootenay-Rockies
Sam Atwal, BC NDP
Pete Davis, Conservative Party
Tom Shypitka, Independent
Kerri Wall, BC Green Party
Ladysmith-Oceanside
Brett Fee, Conservative Party
Laura Ferreira, BC Green Party
Stephanie Higginson, BC NDP
Adam Walker, Independent
Langford-Highlands (new riding)
Erin Cassels, BC Green Party
Mike Harris, Conservative Party
Ravi Parmar, BC NDP
Langley-Abbotsford (new riding)
John Aldag, BC NDP
Harman Bhangu, Conservative Party
Alex Joehl, Libertarian
Karen Long, Independent
Melissa Snazell, BC Green Party
Langley-Walnut Grove (new riding)
Megan Dykeman, BC NDP
Rylee Mac Lean, BC Green Party
Carlos Suarez Rubio
Misty Van Popta, Conservative Party
Langley-Willowbrook (new riding)
Petrina Arnason, BC Green Party
Andrew Mercier, BC NDP
Jody Toor, Conservative Party
Maple Ridge East
Bob D'Eith, BC NDP
Lawrence Mok, Conservative Party
Kylee Williams , BC Green Party
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
Lisa Beare, BC NDP
Mike Morden, Conservative Party
Mid Island-Pacific Rim
Adam Hayduk, Conservative Party
Josie Osborne, BC NDP
Ross Reid, BC Green Party
Nanaimo-Gabriola Island
Shirley Lambrecht, BC Green Party
Sheila Malcolmson, BC NDP
Dale Parker, Conservative Party
Nanaimo-Lantzville
George Anderson, BC NDP
Gwen O'Mahony, Conservative Party
Lia Versaevel, BC Green Party
Nechako Lakes
Murphy Abraham, BC NDP
Douglas Gook, BC Green Party
John Rustad, Conservative Party
New Westminster-Coquitlam
Maureen Curran, BC Green Party
Ndellie Massey, Conservative Party
Jennifer Whiteside, BC NDP
North Coast-Haida Gwaii
Tamara Davidson, BC NDP
Christopher Jason Sankey, Conservative Party
North Island
Michele Babchuk, BC NDP
Nic Dedeluk, BC Green Party
Anna Kindy, Conservative Party
North Vancouver-Lonsdale
Bowinn Ma, BC NDP
David Splett, Conservative Party
North Vancouver-Seymour
Mitchell Baker, Independent
Sam Chandola, Conservative Party
Susie Chant, BC NDP
Subhadarshi Tripathy, BC Green Party
Oak Bay-Gordon Head
Stephen Andrew, Conservative Party
Diana Gibson, BC NDP
Lisa Gunderson, BC Green Party
Peace River North
Dan Davies, Independent
Jordan Kealy, Conservative Party
Ian McMahon, BC NDP
Peace River South
Mike Bernier, Unaffiliated
Marshall Bigsby, BC NDP
Larry Neufeld, Conservative Party
Penticton-Summerland
Bradley Bartsch, BC Green Party
Amelia Boultbee, Conservative Party
Roger Harrington, Independent
Tina Lee, BC NDP
Anna Paddon, Independent
Tracy St Claire, Unaffiliated
Port Coquitlam
Keenan Adams, Conservative Party
Adam Bremner-Akins, BC Green Party
Lewis Dahlby, Libertarian
Mike Farnworth, BC NDP
Port Moody-Burquitlam
Samantha Agtarap, BC Green Party
Rick Glumac, BC NDP
Kerry van Aswegen, Conservative Party
Powell River-Sunshine Coast
Chris Hergesheimer, BC Green Party
Chris Moore, Conservative Party
Randene Neill, BC NDP
Greg Reid, Independent
Prince George-Mackenzie
Kiel Giddens, Conservative Party
Shar McCrory, BC NDP
James Steidle, BC Green Party
Rachael Weber, Unaffiliated
Prince George-North Cariboo
Denice Bardua, BC NDP
Sheldon Clare, Conservative Party
Coralee Oakes, Independent
Randy Thompson, BC Green Party
Prince George-Valemount
Rosalyn Bird, Conservative Party
Gwen Johansson, BC Green Party
Clay Pountney, BC NDP
Richmond Centre
Hon Chan, Conservative Party
Dickens Cheung, Independent
Sunny Ho, Independent
Henry Yao, BC NDP
Wendy Yuan, Unaffiliated
Richmond-Bridgeport
Glynnis Hoi Sum Chan, Independent
Linda Li, BC NDP
Tamás Revóczi, BC Green Party
Charlie Smith, Independent
Teresa Wat, Conservative Party
Richmond-Queensborough
Steve Kooner, Conservative Party
Errol E. Povah, Independent
Aman Singh, BC NDP
Cindy Wu, Independent
Richmond-Steveston
Kelly Greene, BC NDP
Jackie Lee, Unaffiliated
Michelle Mollineaux, Conservative Party
Elodie Vaudandaine, BC Green Party
Saanich North and the Islands
Rob Botterell, BC Green Party
David Busch, Conservative Party
Amy Haysom, Independent
Sarah Riddell, BC NDP
Saanich South
Adam Kubel, Conservative Party
Lana Popham, BC NDP
Ned Taylor, BC Green Party
Salmon Arm-Shuswap
Sylvia Lindgren, BC NDP
Greg McCune, Independent
Sherry Roy, Independent
Jed Wiebe, BC Green Party
David L. Williams, Conservative Party
Skeena
Irwin Jeffrey, Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
Claire Rattée, Conservative Party
Teri Young, BC Green Party
Sarah Zimmerman, BC NDP
Surrey City Centre
Ryan Abbott, Communist Party of BC
Colin Boyd, BC Green Party
Saeed Naguib, Independent
Amna Shah, BC NDP
Zeeshan Wahla, Conservative Party
Surrey North
Mandeep Dhaliwal, Conservative Party
Kiran Hundal, Freedom Party of BC
Hobby Nijjar, Independent
Sim Sandhu, BC Green Party
Rachna Singh, BC NDP
Surrey South
Brent Chapman, Conservative Party
Haroon Ghaffar, BC NDP
Surrey-Cloverdale
Pat McCutcheon, BC Green Party
Judy Meilleur, Freedom Party of BC
Mike Starchuk, BC NDP
Elenore Sturko, Conservative Party
Surrey-Fleetwood
Tim Binnema, BC Green Party
Jagrup Brar, BC NDP
Avtar Gill, Conservative Party
Surrey-Guildford
Garry Begg, BC NDP
Kabir Qurban, Independent
Honveer Singh Randhawa, Conservative Party
Manjeet Singh Sahota, BC Green Party
Surrey-Newton
Tegjot Bal, Conservative Party
Amrit Birring, Freedom Party of BC
Japreet Lehal, Unaffiliated
Joginder Singh Randhawa, Independent
Jessie Sunner, BC NDP
Surrey-Panorama
Paramjit Rai, Freedom Party of BC
Jinny Sims, BC NDP
Bryan Tepper, Conservative Party
Surrey-Serpentine River (new riding)
Baltej Singh Dhillon, BC NDP
Linda Hepner, Conservative Party
Jim McMurtry, Independent
Surrey-White Rock
Trevor Halford, Conservative Party
Damyn Tassie, Libertarian
Darryl Walker, BC NDP
Vancouver-Fraserview
George Chow, BC NDP
Francoise Raunet, BC Green Party
Jag S Sanghera, Conservative Party
Vancouver-Hastings
Jacob Burdge, Conservative Party
Bridget Burns, BC Green Party
Zsolt Kiss, Independent
Niki Sharma, BC NDP
Vancouver-Kensington
Mable Elmore, BC NDP
Amy Fox, BC Green Party
Syed Mohsin, Conservative Party
Vancouver-Langara
Bryan Breguet, Conservative Party
Sunita Dhir, BC NDP
Scottford Price, BC Green Party
Vancouver-Little Mountain (new riding)
Christine Boyle, BC NDP
John Coupar, Conservative Party
Wendy Hayko, BC Green Party
Vancouver-Point Grey
David Eby, BC NDP
Paul Ratchford, Conservative Party
Devyani Singh, BC Green Party
Vancouver-Quilchena
Michael Barkusky, BC Green Party
Dallas Brodie, Conservative Party
Callista Ryan, BC NDP
Caroline Ying-Mei Wang, Independent
Vancouver-Renfrew
Adrian Dix, BC NDP
Tom Ikonomou, Conservative Party
Lawrence Taylor, BC Green Party
Vancouver-South Granville (new riding)
Brenda Bailey, BC NDP
Adam Hawk, BC Green Party
Aron Lageri, Conservative Party
Vancouver-Strathcona
Kimball Cariou, Communist Party of BC
Simon de Weerdt, BC Green Party
Scott Muller, Conservative Party
Joan Phillip, BC NDP
Vancouver-West End
Spencer Chandra Herbert, BC NDP
Jon Ellacott, Conservative Party
Eoin O'Dwyer, BC Green Party
Carl Turnbull, Independent
Vancouver-Yaletown (new riding)
Melissa De Genova, Conservative Party
Dana-Lyn Mackenzie, BC Green Party
Terry Yung, BC NDP
Vernon-Lumby
Kevin Acton, Unaffiliated
Dennis Giesbrecht, Conservative Party
Robert Johnson, Libertarian
Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP
Victoria-Beacon Hill
Sonia Furstenau, BC Green Party
Grace Lore, BC NDP
Tim Thielmann, Conservative Party
Victoria-Swan Lake
Robert Crooks, Communist Party of BC
Nina Krieger, BC NDP
Tim Taylor, Conservative Party
Christina Winter, BC Green Party
West Kelowna-Peachland (new riding)
Stephen Johnston, Unaffiliated
Macklin McCall, Conservative Party
Krystal Smith, BC NDP
West Vancouver-Capilano
Lynne Block, Conservative Party
Sara Eftekhar, BC NDP
Archie Kaario, BC Green Party
Karin Kirkpatrick, Independent
West Vancouver-Sea to Sky
Jen Ford, BC NDP
Yuri Fulmer, Conservative Party
Jeremy Valeriote, BC Green Party
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
'This is just horrific': Meteorologist becomes emotional while providing Hurricane Milton update
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
-
Sooke district urges funding for new high school after once again leading B.C. in growth
It was all hands of deck at David Cameron Elementary School on Tuesday as staff prepared for students to move into eight new prefabricated classrooms at the end of the week.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with minivan during memorial ride: RCMP
A 38-year-old Beaumont resident is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.
-
Edmonton transit ridership growing faster than city population
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
-
Alberta premier's key strategist on addiction recovery to exit role
One of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s key advisers and the driving force behind the province’s recovery-focused addiction treatment policy is leaving the job.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
-
'I saw colours I'd never seen before': Aurora borealis lights up Alberta skies
If you were outside and looked up Monday night, you likely witnessed one of Mother Nature's most spectacular displays.
-
B.C. teen who recorded album with Flaming Lips has died
A teen recording artist from Fernie, B.C., who made music with the Flaming Lips has died. Nell Smith's family confirmed her death in a social media post earlier this week.
Lethbridge
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker
A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
NDP reveals under-staffing at Saskatchewan Cancer Agency
A memo from the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) has painted a picture of healthcare workers on the brink – with under-staffing and burnout directly impacting quality of patient care within the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA).
Saskatoon
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
'Getting tough': Sask. political leaders outline plans to tackle the drug trade with stronger policing
In the wake of a near-fatal overdose at the doorstep of Saskatoon’s safe consumption site last week, the province’s political leaders are weighing in with their strategies to help those struggling with drug addiction.
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
Montreal
-
Longueuil boy scalded after neighbour allegedly pours boiling water on him
A 10-year-old boy in Longueuil is recovering after his neighbour allegedly poured boiling water on him. Longueuil Police (SPAL) said the woman was arrested and could face assault charges.
-
-
Man killed in bus collision in Plateau
An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with an STM bus on Tuesday afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Ottawa
-
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
-
Issues with train brakes, CCTV cameras identified in first day of Trillium Line trial testing
OC Transpo officials are satisfied with the start of a critical testing period required before opening Ottawa's new north-south train, despite some technical issues being identified on three trains on Monday.
-
Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
London
-
London police chief presents statistics: Despite progress, more time is needed to do better
Speaking in front of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, London Police Services (LPS) Chief Thai Truong gave an update on policing Tuesday.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 144 closed between Cartier and Gogama
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 144 has closed the road north of Sudbury.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.