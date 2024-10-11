VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 19

    A sample voter card being used to demonstrate the voting process as it's inserted into a new electronic tabulator that people can expect to see in most voting areas during this year's provincial election during a press conference at the Elections BC office in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito A sample voter card being used to demonstrate the voting process as it's inserted into a new electronic tabulator that people can expect to see in most voting areas during this year's provincial election during a press conference at the Elections BC office in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Share

    Voting day in B.C.'s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.

     

    Do I need to register?

    Voters in British Columbia do need to be registered, and advanced registration closed on Monday, Oct. 7 – but you always have the option of registering at a polling station before you vote.

     

    Where can I vote?

    Registered voters are assigned a voting place, but are allowed to vote elsewhere “if it’s more convenient,” according to Elections BC. You can find your assigned voting place – or view the locations of others in your area – online

     

    What ID do I need to vote?

    Voters must prove their identity and address when casting a ballot, which can be done in a number of ways – including presenting a B.C. driver’s licence, a B.C. ID card, or a Certificate of Indian Status. A variety of other documents will be accepted at polling stations, and voters who don’t have ID can have someone else vouch for them. Full details are available on the Elections B.C. website

     

    When does advanced voting begin?

    Advanced voting is available from Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 15-16, though not every advanced polling station is open on each of those days so it’s best to check online before heading out. None of the locations will be open on Thanksgiving (Monday, Oct. 14).

     

    What are the voting hours?

    Whether casting a ballot in advance or on voting day, polling stations should be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can confirm the hours of your local voting place online.

     

    Can I vote by mail?

    Yes, but the last day to request a vote-by-mail package, either online or by phone, is on Oct. 13 and Elections BC must receive your completed package before 8 p.m. on voting day (Oct. 19).

     

    Who are the candidates in my riding?

    You can read the full list of candidates in each of B.C.’s 93 ridings, along with their party affiliations, here. (LINK)

     

    Where can I see the party platforms?

    You can compare proposals from B.C.'s three main political parties on CTV News Vancouver’s platform tracker, or view full platforms on B.C. NDP, B.C. Conservative and B.C. Green Party websites. Voters can also explore the positions of smaller parties – the Christian Heritage Party, the Communist Party, the Freedom Party, the Libertarian Party – online. 

     

    Where can I view results?

    CTV News Vancouver will be airing a live election special – on TV and online – from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on voting day. A live results map will also be available on our B.C. Election 2024 page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News