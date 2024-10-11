B.C. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 19

Voting day in B.C.'s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.

Do I need to register?

Voters in British Columbia do need to be registered, and advanced registration closed on Monday, Oct. 7 – but you always have the option of registering at a polling station before you vote.

Where can I vote?

Registered voters are assigned a voting place, but are allowed to vote elsewhere “if it’s more convenient,” according to Elections BC. You can find your assigned voting place – or view the locations of others in your area – online.

What ID do I need to vote?

Voters must prove their identity and address when casting a ballot, which can be done in a number of ways – including presenting a B.C. driver’s licence, a B.C. ID card, or a Certificate of Indian Status. A variety of other documents will be accepted at polling stations, and voters who don’t have ID can have someone else vouch for them. Full details are available on the Elections B.C. website.

When does advanced voting begin?

Advanced voting is available from Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 15-16, though not every advanced polling station is open on each of those days so it’s best to check online before heading out. None of the locations will be open on Thanksgiving (Monday, Oct. 14).

What are the voting hours?

Whether casting a ballot in advance or on voting day, polling stations should be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can confirm the hours of your local voting place online.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, but the last day to request a vote-by-mail package, either online or by phone, is on Oct. 13 and Elections BC must receive your completed package before 8 p.m. on voting day (Oct. 19).

Who are the candidates in my riding?

You can read the full list of candidates in each of B.C.’s 93 ridings, along with their party affiliations, here. (LINK)

Where can I see the party platforms?

You can compare proposals from B.C.'s three main political parties on CTV News Vancouver’s platform tracker, or view full platforms on B.C. NDP, B.C. Conservative and B.C. Green Party websites. Voters can also explore the positions of smaller parties – the Christian Heritage Party, the Communist Party, the Freedom Party, the Libertarian Party – online.

Where can I view results?

CTV News Vancouver will be airing a live election special – on TV and online – from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on voting day. A live results map will also be available on our B.C. Election 2024 page.