B.C. election platform tracker: Where the parties stand on 6 key issues

The major parties competing in the 2024 British Columbia election present some starkly different proposals for tackling the many challenges facing the province in the coming years.

CTV News has been tracking the parties' evolving positions on six key issues: Health care, housing, public safety, the cost of living, education and climate change. Read on for summaries of where the parties stand, or check out their full platforms – where available – at the bottom of this article for more detailed information.

The BC Green Party was the first to publish a full platform this campaign, issuing its 72-page policy document on Oct. 1.

The BC NDP followed with a 64-page platform published on Oct. 3.

While the BC Conservative Party had not published a full platform as of the publication of this article, leader John Rustad said after the Oct. 8 television debate that a costed platform would be released "later this week."

In the meantime, the party has published several detailed policy proposals on the "ideas" section of its website.