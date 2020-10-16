VANCOUVER -- An employee at a McDonald's location in downtown Vancouver has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Friday.

McDonald's Canada issued what it called a "proactive statement" about the incident on the same day the worker reported the positive test.

The employee works at the fast-food restaurant's location near Davie and Cardero streets, and was last in from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

McDonald's said the location was temporarily closed for "an extensive cleaning and disinfection by a certified third-party," but has already reopened.

"All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available," the company said in its statement.

The incident has not prompted a public alert from Vancouver Coastal Health, and isn't listed on the health authority's public exposures page.

McDonald's Canada suggested any customers who visited the restaurant on Tuesday follow the advice of the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The company said every location follows enhanced safety measures, which include protective screens at counters and capacity limits for customers. Workers also wear gloves and masks and clean tables and other high-touch surfaces regularly.