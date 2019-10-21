VANCOUVER - When the B.C. results come in, who will be the winners and losers of Election Day 2019? Which seats will change hands, and will any candidates win by a landslide?

There are 42 electoral districts within Metro Vancouver. How many will be held by incumbents when the results are in?

Interactive map: Look up your riding or view the results by region

In the 2015 federal election, the Liberals won 17 seats. The NDP claimed 14, the Tories took 10 and the Green party took just one.

There were two federal byelections this year in B.C. In February, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took Burnaby South when Kennedy Stewart, also NDP, resigned to successfully run for mayor of Vancouver.

Then in May, residents of Nanaimo-Ladysmith went to the polls to choose an alternative for NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson, who left to run provincially. The riding opted for Green candidate Paul Manly.

The Langley-Aldergrove seat has been empty since June, when Conservative MP Mark Warawa died of cancer. His death occurred past the byelection deadline.

Polling stations in the province closed at 7 p.m. This article will be updated as the results come in.

Abbotsford

2015 incumbent: Ed Fast, Conservative

2019 winner: Ed Fast, Conservative



Burnaby North-Seymour

2015 incumbent: Terry Beech, Liberal

2019 winner:



Burnaby South

2019 byelection incumbent: Jagmeet Singh, NDP

2019 federal election winner:



Cariboo-Prince George

2015 incumbent: Todd Doherty, Conservative

2019 winner: Todd Doherty, Conservative



Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

2015 incumbent: Dan Albas, Conservative

2019 winner: Dan Albas, Conservative



Chilliwack-Hope

2015 incumbent: Mark Strahl, Conservative

2019 winner: Mark Strahl, Conservative



Cloverdale-Langley City

2015 incumbent: John Aldag, Liberal

2019 winner:



Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam

2015 incumbent: Ron McKinnon, Liberal

2019 winner:



Courtenay-Alberni

2015 incumbent: Gord Johns, NDP

2019 winner: Gord Johns, NDP



Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

2015 incumbent: Alistair MacGregor, NDP

2019 winner: Alistair MacGregor, NDP



Delta

2015 incumbent: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal

2019 winner: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal



Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

2015 incumbent: Randall Garrison, NDP

2019 winner:



Fleetwood-Port Kells

2015 incumbent: Ken Hardie, Liberal

2019 winner: Ken Hardie, Liberal



Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

2015 incumbent: Cathy McLeod, Conservative

2019 winner: Cathy McLeod, Conservative



Kelowna-Lake Country

2015 incumbent: Stephen Fuhr, Liberal

2019 winner:



Kootenay-Columbia

2015 incumbent: Wayne Stetski, NDP

2019 winner:



Langley-Aldergrove

2015 winner: Mark Warawa, Conservative

2019 winner: Tako Van Popta, Conservative



Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

2015 incumbent: Jati Sidhu, Liberal

2019 winner:



Nanaimo-Ladysmith

2019 byelection incumbent: Paul Manly, Green

2019 federal election winner: Paul Manly, Green



New Westminster-Burnaby

2015 incumbent: Peter Julian, NDP

2019 winner: Peter Julian, NDP



North Island-Powell River

2015 incumbent: Rachel Blaney, NDP

2019 winner:



North Okanagan-Shuswap

2015 incumbent: Mel Arnold, Conservative

2019 winner: Mel Arnold, Conservative



North Vancouver

2015 incumbent: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal

2019 winner: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal



Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

2015 incumbent: Dan Ruimy, Liberal

2019 winner: Marc Dalton, Conservative



Port Moody-Coquitlam

2015 winner: Fin Donnelly, NDP

2019 winner:



Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

2015 incumbent: Bob Zimmer, Conservative

2019 winner: Bob Zimmer, Conservative



Richmond Centre

2015 incumbent: Alice Wong, Conservative

2019 winner: Alice Wong, Conservative



Saanich-Gulf Islands

2015 incumbent: Elizabeth May, Green

2019 winner: Elizabeth May, Green



Skeena-Bulkley Valley

2015 winner: Nathan Cullen, NDP

2019 winner: Taylor Bachrach, NDP



South Okanagan-West Kootenay

2015 incumbent: Richard Cannings, NDP

2019 winner:



South Surrey-White Rock

2015 incumbent: Gordie Hogg, Liberal

2019 winner: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative



Steveston-Richmond East

2015 incumbent: Joe Peschisolido, Liberal

2019 winner: Kenny Chiu, Conservative



Surrey Centre

2015 incumbent: Randeep Sarai, Liberal

2019 winner:



Surrey-Newton

2015 incumbent: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal

2019 winner: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal



Vancouver Centre

2015 incumbent: Hedy Fry, Liberal

2019 winner: Hedy Fry, Liberal



Vancouver East

2015 incumbent: Jenny Kwan, NDP

2019 winner: Jenny Kwan, NDP



Vancouver Granville

2015 incumbent: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Liberal at time of election

2019 winner:



Vancouver Kingsway

2015 incumbent: Don Davies, NDP

2019 winner: Don Davies, NDP



Vancouver Quadra

2015 incumbent: Joyce Murray, Liberal

2019 winner:



Vancouver South

2015 incumbent: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal

2019 winner:



Victoria

2015 winner: Murray Rankin, Liberal

2019 winner:



West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

2015 winner: Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Liberal

2019 winner:

Complete coverage including ridings to watch, polling data and more on our Election 2019 hub.