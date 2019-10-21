VANCOUVER - When the B.C. results come in, who will be the winners and losers of Election Day 2019? Which seats will change hands, and will any candidates win by a landslide?
There are 42 electoral districts within Metro Vancouver. How many will be held by incumbents when the results are in?
In the 2015 federal election, the Liberals won 17 seats. The NDP claimed 14, the Tories took 10 and the Green party took just one.
There were two federal byelections this year in B.C. In February, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took Burnaby South when Kennedy Stewart, also NDP, resigned to successfully run for mayor of Vancouver.
Then in May, residents of Nanaimo-Ladysmith went to the polls to choose an alternative for NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson, who left to run provincially. The riding opted for Green candidate Paul Manly.
The Langley-Aldergrove seat has been empty since June, when Conservative MP Mark Warawa died of cancer. His death occurred past the byelection deadline.
Polling stations in the province closed at 7 p.m. This article will be updated as the results come in.
Abbotsford
2015 incumbent: Ed Fast, Conservative
2019 winner: Ed Fast, Conservative
Burnaby North-Seymour
2015 incumbent: Terry Beech, Liberal
2019 winner:
Burnaby South
2019 byelection incumbent: Jagmeet Singh, NDP
2019 federal election winner:
Cariboo-Prince George
2015 incumbent: Todd Doherty, Conservative
2019 winner: Todd Doherty, Conservative
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
2015 incumbent: Dan Albas, Conservative
2019 winner: Dan Albas, Conservative
Chilliwack-Hope
2015 incumbent: Mark Strahl, Conservative
2019 winner: Mark Strahl, Conservative
Cloverdale-Langley City
2015 incumbent: John Aldag, Liberal
2019 winner:
Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam
2015 incumbent: Ron McKinnon, Liberal
2019 winner:
Courtenay-Alberni
2015 incumbent: Gord Johns, NDP
2019 winner: Gord Johns, NDP
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
2015 incumbent: Alistair MacGregor, NDP
2019 winner: Alistair MacGregor, NDP
Delta
2015 incumbent: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal
2019 winner: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
2015 incumbent: Randall Garrison, NDP
2019 winner:
Fleetwood-Port Kells
2015 incumbent: Ken Hardie, Liberal
2019 winner: Ken Hardie, Liberal
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo
2015 incumbent: Cathy McLeod, Conservative
2019 winner: Cathy McLeod, Conservative
Kelowna-Lake Country
2015 incumbent: Stephen Fuhr, Liberal
2019 winner:
Kootenay-Columbia
2015 incumbent: Wayne Stetski, NDP
2019 winner:
Langley-Aldergrove
2015 winner: Mark Warawa, Conservative
2019 winner: Tako Van Popta, Conservative
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
2015 incumbent: Jati Sidhu, Liberal
2019 winner:
Nanaimo-Ladysmith
2019 byelection incumbent: Paul Manly, Green
2019 federal election winner: Paul Manly, Green
New Westminster-Burnaby
2015 incumbent: Peter Julian, NDP
2019 winner: Peter Julian, NDP
North Island-Powell River
2015 incumbent: Rachel Blaney, NDP
2019 winner:
North Okanagan-Shuswap
2015 incumbent: Mel Arnold, Conservative
2019 winner: Mel Arnold, Conservative
North Vancouver
2015 incumbent: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal
2019 winner: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge
2015 incumbent: Dan Ruimy, Liberal
2019 winner: Marc Dalton, Conservative
Port Moody-Coquitlam
2015 winner: Fin Donnelly, NDP
2019 winner:
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies
2015 incumbent: Bob Zimmer, Conservative
2019 winner: Bob Zimmer, Conservative
Richmond Centre
2015 incumbent: Alice Wong, Conservative
2019 winner: Alice Wong, Conservative
Saanich-Gulf Islands
2015 incumbent: Elizabeth May, Green
2019 winner: Elizabeth May, Green
Skeena-Bulkley Valley
2015 winner: Nathan Cullen, NDP
2019 winner: Taylor Bachrach, NDP
South Okanagan-West Kootenay
2015 incumbent: Richard Cannings, NDP
2019 winner:
South Surrey-White Rock
2015 incumbent: Gordie Hogg, Liberal
2019 winner: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative
Steveston-Richmond East
2015 incumbent: Joe Peschisolido, Liberal
2019 winner: Kenny Chiu, Conservative
Surrey Centre
2015 incumbent: Randeep Sarai, Liberal
2019 winner:
Surrey-Newton
2015 incumbent: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal
2019 winner: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal
Vancouver Centre
2015 incumbent: Hedy Fry, Liberal
2019 winner: Hedy Fry, Liberal
Vancouver East
2015 incumbent: Jenny Kwan, NDP
2019 winner: Jenny Kwan, NDP
Vancouver Granville
2015 incumbent: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Liberal at time of election
2019 winner:
Vancouver Kingsway
2015 incumbent: Don Davies, NDP
2019 winner: Don Davies, NDP
Vancouver Quadra
2015 incumbent: Joyce Murray, Liberal
2019 winner:
Vancouver South
2015 incumbent: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal
2019 winner:
Victoria
2015 winner: Murray Rankin, Liberal
2019 winner:
West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country
2015 winner: Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Liberal
2019 winner:
