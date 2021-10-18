COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all guests, staff at North Shore mountain resort
A North Shore mountain resort is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include guests and not just staff.
Grouse Mountain Resort announced in a statement Monday that for its upcoming winter season, guests eligible to be vaccinated in B.C. must show proof they've had both shots to access all mountaintop facilities.
The news comes less than a week after the resort announced a vaccine mandate for employees.
"Throughout the pandemic, Grouse Mountain has exceeded provincial health requirements to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and team members," said Michael Cameron, president of Grouse Mountain Resort, in a news release.
"We believe implementing this policy over the winter season will provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 to those who visit and work at the Mountain."
Pass holders will only need to show proof of vaccination once through the resort's VaxTrax Program, which allows guests to submit a copy of their BC Vaccine Card and valid government photo ID. Those buying individual day tickets will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding the Skyride, each time they visit the resort.
Masks will also be required to access all indoor facilities for the entire winter season.
Last week, other local resorts announced vaccination policies for staff. Big White and Whistler Blackcomb both said employees will need to prove they've had two shots.
Cypress Mountain's director of sales and marketing Joffrey Koeman said last week there is some discussion about mandatory vaccinations but "nothing has been finalised at this point."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year-old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
'He lied': Iraqis still blame Colin Powell for role in Iraq war
For many Iraqis, the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the UN Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
House swept away by floodwaters amid heavy rains in India
Dramatic video from India's state of Kerala this past weekend shows a house being swept away by strong river currents amid heavy rainfall in the area.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
'Out of the Rain' youth shelter opens in Victoria
A seasonal shelter has reopened for young people in Victoria who have nowhere to stay during the region's coldest and wettest months.
-
Victoria police seek missing man, 50
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing from the city for over three weeks.
Calgary
-
Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
'Have I made a huge mistake?': Nenshi reflects on his time as Calgary's mayor and decision not to run
In the months since Naheed Nenshi announced he would not be running for a fourth term, he says he's been reflecting on his 11 years in office and the direction the city will take next.
-
Kananaskis Conservation Pass revenue brings in millions, area improvements underway: province
The government of Alberta says a Kananaskis Country user fee implemented in June is already having a positive impact on the area.
Edmonton
-
It's election day in Edmonton: What you need to know
Edmontonians will elect a new mayor and council today.
-
Financial toll of COVID-19 pandemic weighing heavily on Albertans: survey
The fourth-annual BDO Affordability Index released on Monday indicates rising inflation and housing costs have prevented Albertans from being able to save for their retirement.
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Edmonton woman wins $7M lottery
A woman from Edmonton is elated after clinching the Daily Grand top prize draw on Sept. 30.
Toronto
-
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Pest control company reveals 'rattiest' cities in Ontario
The biggest pest control company in the country has unveiled its list of “rattiest” cities in Ontario and the results may leave you feeling uneasy.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Quebec announces $280-million plan to improve services for homeless population
Quebec is investing $280 million over the next five years to improve services for the province's homeless population, including $10 million set aside for services specific to women.
-
Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, one death since Friday
Manitoba is reporting 247 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
-
Manitoba approves COVID-19 booster vaccines to First Nations people living on reserve
Manitoba public health officials are now recommending a third COVID-19 shot for First Nations people living on reserve.
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing underway for Sask. woman who killed her infant daughter
During a sentencing hearing in Saskatoon, details emerged about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her own child's death.
-
COVID-19 tests not available at Saskatoon fire halls, city says
COVID-19 self-testing kits are not available at Saskatoon Fire Department fire halls, according to the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, active cases rise to 208
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year-old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
-
Viewing platform opens at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia with eye to improving safety
A large viewing platform was officially opened Monday near the postcard-perfect lighthouse at Nova Scotia's Peggy's Cove.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | MLHU reports just two new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.
-
Downtown crash leaves pedestrian critical: London police
London police say a pedestrian remains in hospital in critical condition after a collision in the downtown core on Friday.
-
The GO Train has left the station, but few actually 'go'
The first GO Transit train to depart London left the VIA station Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
COVID-19 outbreak closes Sudbury Jail for at least two weeks
The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Pest control company reveals 'rattiest' cities in Ontario
The biggest pest control company in the country has unveiled its list of “rattiest” cities in Ontario and the results may leave you feeling uneasy.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.
-
Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
-
Three charged after reports of shots fired in Guelph parking lot
Three people have been charged after a firearm was reportedly shot during an altercation in a Guelph parking lot over the weekend.