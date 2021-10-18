COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all guests, staff at North Shore mountain resort

Vancouver -

A North Shore mountain resort is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include guests and not just staff.

Grouse Mountain Resort announced in a statement Monday that for its upcoming winter season, guests eligible to be vaccinated in B.C. must show proof they've had both shots to access all mountaintop facilities.

The news comes less than a week after the resort announced a vaccine mandate for employees.

"Throughout the pandemic, Grouse Mountain has exceeded provincial health requirements to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and team members," said Michael Cameron, president of Grouse Mountain Resort, in a news release.

"We believe implementing this policy over the winter season will provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 to those who visit and work at the Mountain."

Pass holders will only need to show proof of vaccination once through the resort's VaxTrax Program, which allows guests to submit a copy of their BC Vaccine Card and valid government photo ID. Those buying individual day tickets will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding the Skyride, each time they visit the resort.

Masks will also be required to access all indoor facilities for the entire winter season.

Last week, other local resorts announced vaccination policies for staff. Big White and Whistler Blackcomb both said employees will need to prove they've had two shots.

Cypress Mountain's director of sales and marketing Joffrey Koeman said last week there is some discussion about mandatory vaccinations but "nothing has been finalised at this point."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault