BC SPCA seizes 129 cattle found on property with 'numerous' dead cows

The BC SPCA is recommending animal cruelty charges after seizing 129 cows from a property in the south Similkameen Valley, where "numerous carcasses of dead cows" were also found. The BC SPCA is recommending animal cruelty charges after seizing 129 cows from a property in the south Similkameen Valley, where "numerous carcasses of dead cows" were also found.

