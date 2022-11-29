B.C. woman plans on skydiving, spending time with family after $100K lotto win

A B.C. woman who recently won $100,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket plans to spend the windfall on skydiving and spoiling her grandchildren

Darleen Bissonette, who lives in Burnaby, told the B.C. Lottery Corporation she did a double-take when she saw she had won.

"I was running around trying to find my glasses,” she said.

"I thought it said $1,000 and I woke up my roommate so that he could make sure it was real."

Her son and grandkids live on Vancouver Island, and she says after crossing skydiving off of her "bucket list" she looks forward to making more frequent trips to visit.

"This win will give me more free time to spend on the island with my kids and grandkids. I’ve always dreamt of spending money on them if I ever won big,” she told the BCLC.

The odds of winning the jackpot Bissonette did from a Fish n' Chips ticket are one in 800,000, according to the BCLC's website.