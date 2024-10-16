VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. election: Advance polls open for final day

    Voting place sign Elections BC
    Share
    LANGLEY, B.C. -

    Thursday is the last day to vote early in B.C.’s provincial election.

    Advance polls close at 8 p.m. after seeing record numbers of ballots cast over previous days.

    Elections B.C. said the turnout is not surprising as advance voting has become increasingly popular in the past few elections.

    “Oct. 10 was the highest turnout at an advanced voting day we’ve seen in a B.C. election, with 171,000 advanced votes cast that day. And then again, on Oct. 11, we broke a record with 155,000 cast,” said Andrew Watson, a spokesperson for Elections B.C.

    Across the province, nearly 600,000 votes were cast in the first four days of advance polling. The five ridings with the highest turnout have all been on Vancouver Island.

    Some political scientists suspect a shift in campaign tactics is contributing to the turnout.

    “Especially for the two main sides, I think both of them are a little scared of each other and I think that has a way of drawing out more people,” said Dan Reeve, a political science professor at Camosun College.

    During the last election, held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, less than 54 per cent of registered voters cast ballots.

    There are more than 300 advance voting places across the province open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

    Saturday, Oct. 19 is B.C.’s actual election day and the last opportunity for voters to cast their ballots.

    With files from CTV Vancouver Island’s Anna McMilian

    FULL COVERAGE: 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News