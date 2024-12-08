Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek Metro Vancouver grandparent scam suspects

Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released photos of two men alleged to have been involved in “numerous” so-called grandparent scams earlier this year, hoping the public can help identify them.

On Friday, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said an investigation into the alleged frauds, which occurred in August, has uncovered images of the men captured on surveillance video. The scam targeted elderly residents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“In these incidents, victims were contacted by the alleged suspects by telephone pretending to be a lawyer of a family member in what appears to be emergency situation, asking to provide money to alleviate a bad circumstance of a loved one, such as being in jail or in a car accident,” a statement from the detachment said.

“The alleged suspects would then meet with victims to complete cash transaction in person.”

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to call 604-463-6251 and quote file number 2024-17044.

Authorities are also reminding those who are targeted by these scams to report them to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.