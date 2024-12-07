Coquitlam RCMP seek help identifying suspect who sexually assaulted 7 women

Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re looking for a man accused of committing a string of sexual assaults in the city over the past few days.

The Coquitlam RCMP says it received seven reports that “an unknown male inappropriately touched the buttocks of women as they were walking.”

Five of the incidents happened in the Burquitlam area on Wednesday and Thursday between 3:30 and 8 p.m., and two more were reported in Glen Park at 1158 Pipeline Road on Friday, according to police.

Mounties say the suspect fled on foot after each assault.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incidents, was a victim, or may know the suspect to contact the detachment.

Mounties did not provide a photo of the suspect but described him as a “light skinned male” between 20 and 30 years old with a “slim to medium build” and is between 5’7” and 6’ tall. Police say he was wearing a plaid jacket with a hoodie underneath at the time.

The Coquitlam RCMP can be reached at 604-945-1550.