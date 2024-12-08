Here’s when parking passes are required for Mount Seymour

People visiting Mount Seymour Provincial Park during the peak winter season will need to book a parking spot in advance, starting on Dec. 12.

The vehicle day-pass requirement means anyone planning on parking their vehicle between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. needs to go online in advance and book a spot. Reservations are free and can be made as early as two days before a planned visit, with the option of booking a morning slot from 7 a.m. to noon, an afternoon slot from noon to 4 p.m., or both.

“The limited number of free passes provides a more predictable and enjoyable experience by reducing congestion in the busy areas,” a statement from the ministry of parks says.

The pass is only needed if using the park and backcountry areas that are not covered by tickets purchased through Mount Seymour Resort.

The passes are required daily through Jan. 5, 2025 and on weekends and holidays through March 31, 2025.

Because cell service can be limited, visitors are urged to either print out their passes or take screenshots to display on their phones.

“The BC Parks Day-Use Pass Program aims to preserve the natural and cultural values, and deliver high-quality recreation experiences in some of the province’s most popular parks,” the statement form the province says.

People who change their plans and no longer require a pass are encouraged to cancel their booking so others can use the spot.