B.C. NDP provincial director hospitalized after 'serious medical emergency'

The former B.C. NDP MLA for Chilliwack and newly appointed provincial director, Dan Coulter, is in hospital after suffering a “serious medical emergency,” according to the party.

In a brief statement Friday, outgoing provincial director Heather Stoutenburg asked everyone to keep Coulter in their thoughts, but did not elaborate the nature of the medical event.

“Dan’s family is asking for privacy as many are traveling from afar to be with him,” she said.

Coulter was elected in his Chilliwack riding in 2020 and served as the minister of state for infrastructure and transit. For the previous seven years, he sat as a trustee for the city’s school board.

Coulter lost his bid for re-election to Conservative candidate Heather Maahs in the 2024 race.

“To the larger BC NDP family that has been through a lot lately, I’m encouraging everyone to take care of yourselves and each other,” Stoutenburg said.

The announcement comes just after NDP MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill Grace Lore revealed her colorectal cancer diagnosis. She said she would be stepping away from her role as children and family development minister while undergoing treatment, but will still participate in important votes in the legislature.