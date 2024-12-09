Celebrities spotted at Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour performance in Vancouver

Taylor Swift fans from around the world gathered in Vancouver on Sunday to witness the final performance of her massively popular Eras Tour, including a few celebrities.

Among the approximately 55,000 screaming Swifties at BC Place Stadium were "The Office" star Jenna Fischer and "The White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza, according to social media posts.

Photo gallery: Taylor Swift ends global phenomenon Eras Tour in Vancouver

B.C. crooner Michael Buble was also spotted at Saturday's show.

While the tour has featured a number of surprise guest performances – including by Ice Spice and Marcus Mumford – there were none Sunday night.

The crowd was still buzzing as Swift ended with a heartfelt thank-you to fans, before singing "Karma," from the 2022 album Midnights, as the finale of the tour.

"Vancouver, I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my life," Swift said. "My beloved Eras Tour."

The two-year tour took Swift across five continents, for 149 shows, and became a cultural phenomenon – creating a frenzy for tickets that led to astronomical resale prices and numerous scams.

There were also a few lucky breaks for die-hard fans who never gave up trying to get inside.

For some who have followed the pop superstar to multiple tour stops, watching her take her final bow was both exhilarating and bittersweet.

"It is a historic moment," said Jasmeet Sidhu, a photographer who has been capturing Swift's concerts for nearly a decade. "People always wonder what it was like to experience Beatlemania, well we're living in Taylormania, and I'm just trying to soak it in as a moment in time."

The 36-year-old from Brampton, Ont., estimated she has been to at least 10 Taylor Swift concerts in her lifetime, usually in a professional capacity, but attended Sunday's show as a fan.

"She's legitimately an incredible performer," Sidhu said. "There's a reason she's the biggest superstar in the world."