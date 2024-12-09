Celebrities spotted at Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour performance in Vancouver
Taylor Swift fans from around the world gathered in Vancouver on Sunday to witness the final performance of her massively popular Eras Tour, including a few celebrities.
Among the approximately 55,000 screaming Swifties at BC Place Stadium were "The Office" star Jenna Fischer and "The White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza, according to social media posts.
- Photo gallery: Taylor Swift ends global phenomenon Eras Tour in Vancouver
B.C. crooner Michael Buble was also spotted at Saturday's show.
While the tour has featured a number of surprise guest performances – including by Ice Spice and Marcus Mumford – there were none Sunday night.
The crowd was still buzzing as Swift ended with a heartfelt thank-you to fans, before singing "Karma," from the 2022 album Midnights, as the finale of the tour.
"Vancouver, I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my life," Swift said. "My beloved Eras Tour."
The two-year tour took Swift across five continents, for 149 shows, and became a cultural phenomenon – creating a frenzy for tickets that led to astronomical resale prices and numerous scams.
There were also a few lucky breaks for die-hard fans who never gave up trying to get inside.
For some who have followed the pop superstar to multiple tour stops, watching her take her final bow was both exhilarating and bittersweet.
"It is a historic moment," said Jasmeet Sidhu, a photographer who has been capturing Swift's concerts for nearly a decade. "People always wonder what it was like to experience Beatlemania, well we're living in Taylormania, and I'm just trying to soak it in as a moment in time."
The 36-year-old from Brampton, Ont., estimated she has been to at least 10 Taylor Swift concerts in her lifetime, usually in a professional capacity, but attended Sunday's show as a fan.
"She's legitimately an incredible performer," Sidhu said. "There's a reason she's the biggest superstar in the world."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parts of Canada hit with freezing rain, heavy snowfall warnings, expected to last through Monday
Significant snowfall and heavy rain hit parts of Canada on Sunday and the weather system is expected to continue into Monday morning and throughout the day.
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syria's Assad?
Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the militant leader of the insurgency in Syria, has spent years working to remake his public image, renouncing to ties to al-Qaida.
Suspect wanted after victim forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened with death in Scarborough
Police have released images of an individual who allegedly forcibly confined, and assaulted and threatened to kill another person in southwest Scarborough over the weekend.
Jay-Z accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old in 2000 incident along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs has amended her lawsuit to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party.
Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and says a U.S. withdrawal from NATO is possible
Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as U.S. president-elect to end the war despite being weeks from taking office.
A timeline of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the search for his killer
The search for the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's has stretched beyond New York City and continues. Here's what we know so far.
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
Pantone names its colour of the year for 2025
Pantone has named an 'evocative soft brown' its colour of the year for 2025, continuing a tradition that has now run for more than a quarter of a century.
Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek Metro Vancouver grandparent scam suspects
Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released photos of two men alleged to have been involved in “numerous” so-called grandparent scams earlier this year, hoping the public can help identify them.
Vancouver Island
-
Young Swiftie scores seat at sold-out Eras Tour after holding up sign outside BC Place
Thirteen-year-old Sidney Ha was among the throngs of Swifties without a ticket to the Eras Tour in Vancouver who gathered outside of a fenced-off BC Place Saturday night – but thanks to one stranger’s act of kindness, she ended up inside the stadium singing along.
-
B.C. NDP provincial director hospitalized after 'serious medical emergency'
The former B.C. NDP MLA for Chilliwack and newly appointed provincial director, Dan Coulter, is in hospital after suffering a “serious medical emergency,” according to the party.
-
Prince George Taylor Swift fans rent car after flight to Vancouver cancelled
A diehard Taylor Swift fan who lives in Prince George, B.C., says a flight cancellation forced her and a group of other Swifties to rent a car and make the near 800-kilometre journey to Vancouver to catch the last dates of the Eras Tour.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Edmonton
-
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
-
Skinner raises level of play in goal as Oilers win 5 of last 6 games
Over the last two-and-a-half weeks, both Stuart Skinner and the Edmonton Oilers have been on a bit of a heater, losing just once in a 1-0 chess match to the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Wednesday, over their last six games.
-
2 arrested in connection with Friday killing of 20-year-old security guard
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old security guard at a downtown apartment building on Friday.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of jubiliant Syrian-Calgarians celebrate end of Assad regime at city hall rally
Hundreds of Syrian Calgarians crowded into city hall Sunday, only instead of protesting for freedom, they were tasting it.
-
Calgary police stage checkstop on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day
Calgary police launched their first holiday checkstop Saturday night on Stoney Trail.
-
Inglewood’s Blues Can announces closing date – and a new home
The Blues Can has a new home.
Lethbridge
-
'Go beyond the board': Chess helping Alberta youth keep troubles in check
Every Friday in a southern Alberta classroom, youth are learning how to keep their troubles in check.
-
Hurricanes rally for 4-3 victory over Tigers on Teddy Bear and Toque Toss night
It took the Lethbridge Hurricanes a period to get going Friday night, but once they did, VisitLethbridge.com Arena was raining teddy bears and toques as the Hurricanes defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes host Medicine Hat Tigers for annual Toque and Teddy Toss
The Toque and Teddy Toss returns to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday evening. The most popular game of the year will once again have a positive impact on the community.
Winnipeg
-
Wintery weather warnings in effect for southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued several snowfall, winter storm and freezing rain warnings for much of southern Manitoba.
-
Snowplows expected to hit Winnipeg streets Sunday evening
The weather outside is frightful, but the City of Winnipeg hopes to make roads slightly more delightful – and useable – with its snowplows.
-
Minnedosa residents urged to reduce sewage usage due to winter storm
People living in Minnedosa are being asked to reduce their sewage usage or risk a sewage backup in their homes and businesses.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
-
Creativity for a cause: Lego showcase raises funds for White City library
The White City Community Centre held a showcase over the weekend – featuring brilliant and detailed creations from Saskatchewan's finest masters of building with Lego.
-
Winter storm warnings active across central Saskatchewan
As snow continues to fall across the province, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued winter storm warnings for a large tract of central Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon honours Bella Brave with birthday celebration
It has been five months since Bella Thompson, widely known as Bella Brave to her millions of TikTok followers, passed away after a long battle with Hirschsprung’s disease and an auto-immune disorder.
-
No injuries following kitchen fire in Saskatoon
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Sunday afternoon.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
Toronto
-
Woman found shot in Toronto’s east end has died, man in his 20s arrested
A woman in her 30s, who was shot in Toronto’s east end on Sunday night, has died, say police.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for several parts of the GTA and surrounding areas
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities.
-
Suspect wanted after victim forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened with death in Scarborough
Police have released images of an individual who allegedly forcibly confined, and assaulted and threatened to kill another person in southwest Scarborough over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
-
This Ontario family's car was stolen in Montreal with their dog still in it
An Ontario family's car was stolen with their dog still in it. The car was found, but their furry friend is missing.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Freezing rain expected in Ottawa this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa with freezing rain expected to move through the region on Monday.
-
Man, 99, still at work 7 decades after opening eastern Ontario Christmas tree farm
This weekend is one of the busiest of the year for Christmas tree farms all over the region as the holidays approach and people start looking for a fresh smell of pine in their homes.
-
Woman dead, 2 injured in Lanark Highlands crash
A woman has died and two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Lanark Highlands on Saturday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Atlantic
-
Dalhousie University study applies artificial intelligence to sustainable dairy farming
A researcher at Dalhousie University in Halifax is applying modern technology to ancient practice to identify trends in methane emissions from Canadian dairy farms.
-
Federal Government announces more than $1 billion to meet New Brunswick’s electrical needs
Natural Resources Canada announced it will spend more than $1 billion for the province of New Brunswick to meet growing electricity demands in a news release Sunday.
-
The 61st Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon raises more than $559,000 for children in need
The 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its proud Maritime tradition, raising more than $559,000 for children in need on Saturday.
London
-
Roof of historic hotel collapses in Bayfield
A week’s worth of heavy snow coupled with rain overnight in Bayfield proved too much for the roof of the historic Albion Hotel.
-
'They’re going through hell': TLC Foundation treats children with cancer to free shopping spree
The TLC Foundation invited over 200 children from southwestern Ontario to Toys R Us in London, Ont. for a free shopping spree.
-
On the Bright Side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Kitchener
-
Two 16-year-olds charged with Brantford stabbing
Two Brantford teens are accused of a stabbing that sent the victim to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Roof of historic hotel collapses in Bayfield
A week’s worth of heavy snow coupled with rain overnight in Bayfield proved too much for the roof of the historic Albion Hotel.
-
Wet week ahead with rain and snow in southern Ontario's forecast
You’ll want to bundle up and bring along an umbrella when heading out the door this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
-
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
N.L.
-
Not just for your parents: Facebook's buy-and-sell platform drawing back millennials
The two-metre-tall anchor, believed to be from a century-old shipwreck, was salvaged by a fisherman in the 1980s. But last year, the 31-year-old Stapleton, who works as a navigation officer on a cargo ship, snapped it up on Facebook Marketplace.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.