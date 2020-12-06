VANCOUVER -- A Salmon Arm family is hoping that an online fundraiser will give their 12-year-old daughter the gift of health this Christmas.

Halle, a keen gymnast, was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Chordoma, which resulted in a brain tumour, when she was eight years old. After years of treatment, her doctors now say her best chance for success is with a comprehensive series of operations and treatment in the United States.

“Gymnastics really fuels her life,” said her father, Matt Krawczyk. “It's what I think keeps her going.”

But the cancer means she’s frequently in pain.

“She has pain on and off with her neck and it comes and goes and it scares us because we don't know what's going on with the tumor,” Matt said.

The family is seeking half a million dollars, $250,000 of which is for the surgeries, the rest for other, related medical expenses. The family will also need to live in the United States for six months while she gets treatment.

Accepting the financial support, which as of Sunday afternoon was at more than $50,000, is an emotional experience for her parents.

“It's pretty overwhelming,” said her mother, Carolyn Krawczyk, on the brink of tears.

“It's hard. I think that's what makes us cry the most, it's humbling.”

According to Halle’s GoFundMe page, she is expected to go through three surgeries in one week at the University of Pittsburgh, and – at minimum – to be in hospital for 21 days afterwards. This will be followed by several weeks of healing before flying to Boston for Proton Beam Radiation.



With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim.