    • Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say

    Mounties shared photos of the suspect and the vehicle in which he allegedly fled. (Merritt RCMP) Mounties shared photos of the suspect and the vehicle in which he allegedly fled. (Merritt RCMP)
    A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.

    Merritt RCMP officers were called to the store at 2801 Clapperton Ave. around 1:45 p.m. for a robbery that had occurred "minutes prior," the detachment said in a news release.

    Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect and the vehicle he allegedly fled in – a small, two-door Fiat.

    The suspect's face is not covered, and he can clearly be seen brandishing what looks like a handgun while standing at the store's counter.

    “Officers are actively searching for the suspect and the vehicle,” said Cpl. James Grandy, in the release.

    “Police are releasing footage of both the suspect and the vehicle used, and ask the public to call 911 should they observe either.”

    Mounties describe the suspect as a white man with a large tattoo on his right arm, possibly of a wave pattern. He stands 5'8" or 5'9" and has facial hair.

    "The risk to the public remains unknown at this time, however it appears targeted towards carrying out a robbery, and not the general public," Grandy said. "Frontline officers are actively working at identifying and locating the suspect, and are hoping a member of the public may spot either the vehicle or suspect."

