Canucks' Soucy suspended 1 game, Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosschecks on McDavid

A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been suspended for a game and another was handed a hefty fine after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.

Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000, the NHL announced Monday morning, for his post-game crosscheck on Oilers' captain Connor McDavid. That is the highest amount a player can be fined under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

The Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday to take the lead by one in the series. But after the final horn at the end of the third period, Carson Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Vancouver goal and McDavid responded with a two-handed hit with his stick to Soucy's leg. Zadorov then crosschecked McDavid from behind, causing him to fall. As he was falling, Soucy crosschecked McDavid again, but this time in the face.

That second crosscheck led to a hearing, during which it was determined Soucy would be suspended for one game.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press