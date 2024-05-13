Shots fired into parked vehicle in Surrey: RCMP

Shots were fired into a vehicle parked outside of a home in Surrey Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on 130 Street near 73 Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

"This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said in a statement.

"The motive of this shooting is yet to be determined. “

While the investigation is in its early stages, Mounties say there is no evidence "so far" that the shooting is gang-related.

Anyone who has information or dashcam video is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 202-67480.