VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Shots fired into parked vehicle in Surrey: RCMP

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Shots were fired into a vehicle parked outside of a home in Surrey Sunday evening, according to police.

    Officers responded to a report of shots fired on 130 Street near 73 Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

    "This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said in a statement.

    "The motive of this shooting is yet to be determined. “

    While the investigation is in its early stages, Mounties say there is no evidence "so far" that the shooting is gang-related.

    Anyone who has information or dashcam video is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 202-67480.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News