'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP

One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Penticton RCMP were called to Lakeshore Drive for a report of am "altercation between several people" around 2 a.m. according to a brief statement.

"Upon arrival, frontline officers found one person critically injured, who has since died," a spokesperson said.

“Police are investigating this as a criminal act, and want to reassure the public that it appears targeted”.

Mounties are asking people to stay away from Lakeshore Drive at Power Street as well as the skate park in Riverside Park.

No other information was provided.

Anyone who has information about the fatal incident is urged to call (250) 492-4300.