Man found dead after residential fire in Surrey

A man died in a residential fire in Surrey’s Panorama Ridge neighbourhood on Sunday night, authorities say.

The Surrey RCMP said it was informed of a structure fire in the 5700 block of 128 Street at 9:41 p.m. The occupants of the home had evacuated when police arrived at the scene, save for one person who lived in the secondary suite.

“Surrey Fire Department located a man in the secondary suite, who did not survive,” a news release issued Monday reads.

The deceased’s identity has not yet been confirmed, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s not believed to be suspicious. The investigation into the man’s death has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 24-67448.