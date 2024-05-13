VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Evacuation alert issued for wildfire outside Lillooet, B.C.

    The Traux Creek wildfire is seen from above in this photo posted online by the B.C. Wildfire Service on Sunday, May 12. The Traux Creek wildfire is seen from above in this photo posted online by the B.C. Wildfire Service on Sunday, May 12.
    A wildfire west of Lillooet, B.C., that was discovered Sunday afternoon and grew to 100 hectares by midday Monday has prompted an evacuation alert.

    The Truax Creek wildfire is burning out of control on the south side of Carpenter Lake, near the small community of Gold Bridge which is north of Pemberton.

    It’s suspected to be human-caused.

    The B.C. Wildfire Service said Sunday that firefighters on site reported rank 3-4 fire behaviour from the blaze, “meaning moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with some torching.”

    On Monday morning, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued an evacuation alert for a handful of properties along the lake. Anyone there is asked to pack up essential items and be prepared to leave should an evacuation order be needed. 

    A map from the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District shows the properties under evacuation alert on Monday, May 13.

    The fire is one of 13 burning out of control in the province as of Monday afternoon.

    Last summer, the Downton Lake wildfire destroyed 43 structures in the Gold Bridge area.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

