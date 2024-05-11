Mother's Day and the playoffs face off in a quiet Vancouver suburb
In the quiet and leafy Vancouver neighbourhood of South Cambie, best known for its botanical garden, playoff fever is about to set in.
The neighbourhood is expecting thousands of Vancouver Canucks fans for a viewing party on Sunday evening at Oak Meadows Park, as the team faces the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series.
The location, across the road from the VanDusen Botanical Garden and far from the city's downtown core, is not exactly a nightlife hot spot.
That's the idea — before announcing the location, Mayor Ken Sim had said he was aware of the city's "history" with the playoffs that included downtown riots in 1994 and 2011.
The goal at Oak Meadows Park is not a drunken eruption of fandom — Sim said on Wednesday he want to show that Vancouver fans can celebrate in a way that is "family-friendly, fun and safe."
Not everyone is happy about the event, at least, not with its timing, that coincides with what is one of the busiest days on the South Cambie calendar — Mother's Day.
Shaughnessy Restaurant on the VanDusen grounds is one of the neighbourhood's few restaurants.
Owner Chris Chatten said a viewing party was a great idea, but it was “poor timing” to have it on Mother’s Day. The restaurant is expecting 800 people on its biggest day of the year.
“It’s probably the worst day they could have picked to have a viewing party starting and that’s frustrating,” said Chatten, who has run the restaurant for more than 40 years.
"Mother's Day is the single busiest day of the year for the restaurant … 600 or 700 people for lunch, and (then) a couple more hundred people for dinner time."
He said VanDusen is also plenty busy on Mother’s Day, attracting thousands of admirers for its spring floral displays. Its rhododendrons and magnolias are also coming into bloom.
“It's very busy, and it just creates a huge traffic jam,” said Chatten, adding that the city didn't think of the implications for the neighbourhood.
“It's unfortunate that they picked that location on Mother's Day. Had they done a little research … of course, that didn't happen and I'm not surprised.”
Others aren't worried. Johnny Tsoukalas also is expecting a busy Mother's Day at his Greek restaurant, Johnny's On Oak, but he's excited about the game, too.
“I think it’s going to be a little bit overworked, but everybody will be having a great time. hopefully they win,” said Tsoukalas, a Canucks fan and lifelong hockey player.
The restaurant has been a fixture on Oak Street for 40 years. It was packed for Wednesday's Game 1 of the Canucks-Oilers series. "Everybody was going crazy," he said, recalling the Canucks' thrilling come-from-behind 5-4 win.
He said he was expecting another fun night on Sunday with his clients and friends.
Vancouver police spokeswoman Const. Tania Visintin said the department “definitely” supported the idea of neighbourhood viewing areas.
She said Wednesday that "family-focused gatherings" were "more conducive to maintaining public safety."
Robert Vestwick works in the office of the Oakridge Seventh-day Adventist Church, two blocks from the park.
He's not worried about disruptions from the viewing party, since Seventh-day Adventist services are on Saturday, not Sunday.
The immigrant from Chile was wearing a Canucks jersey on Friday — "sort of my new Canadian experience" — and plans to go to the viewing party on Sunday.
After Wednesday's game, in which the Canucks came back from 4-1 down, he has faith in the team. Vestwick watched it in a Denny's restaurant, where he endured the mockery of some Oilers fans before the final period turnaround.
“If you believe in God, everything is possible,” Vestwick said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
Protest encampment cleared by Edmonton police early Saturday morning
A protest encampment set up on the University of Alberta campus was cleared early Saturday morning by Edmonton police.
'We have no judge for you': Man's assault charges dropped weeks before trial due to lack of judges in Toronto
A man who was accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman had his charges dropped in April, just weeks before he was set to stand trial in Toronto, due to a lack of judges in the region.
Out-of-control wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates Friday night
An evacuation alert was issued for two Wood Buffalo communities Friday night, as crews battled an out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray.
Dutch contestant kicked out of Eurovision hours before tension-plagued song contest final
The Netherlands' contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest was dramatically expelled from competition hours before Saturday's final of the pan-continental pop competition, which has been rattled by protests over the participation of Israel.
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say
A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.
IN PHOTOS Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Mildmay, Collingwood and St. Thomas, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
-
B.C. woman's lifelong birthday wish comes true after unexpected message from elementary school classmate
Karen Harrison made the same birthday wish every year from age six to age 50. When she had given up hope, it finally came true.
-
Police launch assault investigation at UVic protest encampment
Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.
Kelowna
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
Edmonton
-
State of local emergency declared for County of Grande
A state of local emergency was declared late Friday evening by the County of Grande due to rising wildfire risk.
-
Protest encampment cleared by Edmonton police early Saturday morning
A protest encampment set up on the University of Alberta campus was cleared early Saturday morning by Edmonton police.
-
Oilers defeat Canucks 4-3 in OT to even series
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime late Friday night to even the Round 2 series 1-1.
Calgary
-
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
-
Canada to meet U.S. for Para hockey gold medal
Two third-period goals, scored 24 seconds apart, lifted Canada to a 2-1 victory over China in semifinal action at the World Para Ice Hockey Championship on Friday at WinSport Arena in Calgary.
-
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Man behind bars after high-speed pursuit through multiple cities and towns
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Winnipeg, Selkirk, and other surrounding communities on Friday night.
-
'Devastating': Clear Lake watercraft ban will have an impact, business owners say
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
-
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Regina
-
Healthcare divide between Alberta, Sask. persists post-pandemic: Doctor
Easier access to certain types of medical care has become more difficult for some residents in southwestern Saskatchewan, according to a Swift Current doctor.
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Regina police charge 3, seize drugs, ammunition after 'months long investigation'
Regina police say three people have been charged after they seized more than 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with suspected meth and ammunition following a “months long investigation.”
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Gusty winds and smoke expected in Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds to kick off the weekend, with skies clearing by noon on Saturday.
-
Dump truck heavily damaged after crash on Circle Drive North
A dump truck was heavily damaged following a crash Friday afternoon on Circle Drive North.
Toronto
-
'We have no judge for you': Man's assault charges dropped weeks before trial due to lack of judges in Toronto
A man who was accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman had his charges dropped in April, just weeks before he was set to stand trial in Toronto, due to a lack of judges in the region.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Brampton, police say.
-
Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say
A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS No blackouts reported as Quebecers take in spectacular solar storm
Quebecers across the province turned their gazes upwards on Friday night as a spectacular show in the sky was on display thanks to a solar storm hit the earth's atmosphere.
-
Quebec woman buys lotto ticket from daughter's store, wins $1 million
A woman from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que. won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw and she bought the ticket from her daughter's convenience store.
Ottawa
-
Lowertown stabbing injures man, police investigating
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday evening in Lowertown.
-
Here's the Tulip Festival's schedule in Ottawa, how to get there
The 72nd edition of the Tulip Festival kicked off Friday, offering a variety of activities happening at Commissioners Park and the ByWard Market.
-
Here's what 'the hinge' move is, how to do it correctly
When you're picking something up from the floor or bending over to tie your shoe laces, you're performing "the hinge move," according to movement trainers.
Atlantic
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing: N.S. RCMP
Police in Shelburne, N.S., have charged a woman with attempted murder after an altercation led to a woman being stabbed on Friday.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision in N.S.: RCMP
One man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a serious collision in Cambridge, N.S., Friday afternoon.
-
Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.
London
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Mildmay, Collingwood and St. Thomas, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
-
Jewellery owner assaulted during robbery, suspect in custody
A 46-year-old individual is in custody and is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Kincardine jewellery store early Saturday morning and assaulting the business owner.
-
Property owner describes his homeless hub proposal as 'dead in the water'
An uncertain timeline for rolling out more of London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness might have eliminated one potential location for a service hub.
Kitchener
-
Northern lights stun sky watchers in southwestern Ontario
A spectacular and colourful show lit up the night sky across southwestern Ontario on Friday night.
-
Teens arrested for St. Jacobs grandparent scam
Two teens have been charged in connection to a grandparent scam in Woolwich Township.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Cambridge crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
-
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sault shooting investigation underway
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is actively investigating a shooting that took place overnight.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.