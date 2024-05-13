B.C., Ottawa put up nearly $254M to expand heat pump rebates
The B.C. and federal governments have set aside nearly $254 million to expand rebates to convert home heating and cooling systems to more climate-friendly options with a focus on low- and middle-income households.
A joint statement from Environment Canada and B.C.'s Energy Ministry says Ottawa is providing up to $103.7 million while the province is adding up to $151 million to increase the number of households eligible for upgrades.
It says income-qualified applicants could receive up to $16,000 to switch to high-efficiency heat pumps in homes currently heated with oil, and the federal government's latest support means homes heated with natural gas and propane may also be eligible.
The statement says it represents a 70-per-cent increase in support from B.C.'s pre-existing rebate program.
People living in northern B.C. may be able to access an additional $3,000, and homes that require electrical upgrades may qualify for a rebate of up to $5,000, meaning the highest potential rebate is $24,000.
The B.C. government adds that its CleanBC Better Homes Energy Savings program also provides funding for upgrades such as the installation of energy-efficient windows and doors, as well as insulation and ventilation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.
