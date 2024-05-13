Wildfire forces evacuation of Doig First Nation reserve

Another fast-spreading wildfire in northeastern B.C. has prompted the evacuation of the entire Doig First Nation reserve.

The evacuation order warns the flames are "spreading very close to the community," and urges anyone living on the reserve to leave immediately for their own safety.

"If you are in the area under evacuation order, you are at risk," it reads.

Residents have been told to head for the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John, the same community where thousands of fleeing Fort Nelson residents have been gathering since that community was evacuated over the weekend. (LINK TO ALYSE)

Approximately 120 people were living on the Doig First Nation reserve as of the 2016 census. Evacuees can register for short-term support through Emergency Support Services. (LINK)

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze threatening the area was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and has grown to around 150 hectares.

Prior to Monday's evacuation order, water bombers were attacking the flames from above.