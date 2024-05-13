Torched, stolen vehicles found on Forest Service Road in Mission: RCMP

Mounties in Mission found three burned-out vehicles on a Forest Service Road late last month, prompting a public appeal.

A witness contacted the detachment on April 29 to report the trio of torched vehicles on the Lost Creek Forest Service Road. Officers determined that two of them had been stolen from two different cities on the Lower Mainland. A 1998 Ford Ranger was taken from Chilliwack and a 2019 Kia Elantra was boosted from Surrey.

They also found a 1972 travel trailer.

"All had been completely burned," a statement from police says.

Anyone with information on these vehicles or who observes "suspicious activity" in the backcountry is urged to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

"Let’s help to keep our forests safe together," the statement ends.

The wildfire season in B.C. is already underway, with thousands forced out of their homes in the northeastern part of the province. An update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Monday notes that conditions across the province have elevated the risk.

"Conditions in many regions are unseasonably dry and more typical of those observed in the late summer. As a result, fuels are more susceptible to ignition and wildfires can spread more quickly," the website says, adding that most fires this early in the season are human-caused.

"During this period of hot, dry and windy weather, it is important that everyone do their part to prevent unnecessary human-caused wildfires. Human-caused wildfires are preventable and divert critical resources away from naturally caused fires."