Will 'black out' affect annual meetings between mayors and B.C. government?

The death of a monarch half a world away is prompting some nervousness among British Columbia mayors and councillors who've been preparing for months for their annual meeting with ministers.

The provincial government is observing what it calls a media blackout during an unspecified period of mourning from Queen Elizabeth II, and told journalists that ministers would not be making any statements aside from those required under law or for health and safety reasons.

The annual convention for the Union of BC Municipalities runs from Monday to Friday and is typically the best chance elected officials from small towns and big cities alike have to bend the ear of senior government.

"We hope that they have been able to figure out the nuances to move forward and still be here for local governments," said UBCM president, Laurey-Anne Roodenberg. "Until such time as they let us know one way or the other, I really can’t say how things will change."

HEALTHCARE TO DOMINATE CONFERENCE

Each year, the mayors and councillors that make up the UBCM vote on resolutions they hope will draw the attention of the province. This year, many revolve around healthcare.

"As local government it’s hard to understand why we have to advocate for doctors in our communities, it’s hard to understand why we have to be the ones pushing for more paramedics -- it should be a given that people have a general doctor, right?" said Roodenberg.

Several of the resolutions are from small towns and are focussed specifically on ambulance service.

Resolutions around dyking responsibilities for flood mitigation, and toxic drug crisis also top the list.

TWO SESSIONS TO WATCH

There are dozens of sessions to discuss issues ranging from housing to farming to environmental issues, with the leaders of the BC Liberal and BC Green Party giving talks as well. But the two most-anticipated sessions of the conference involve big names.

Health Minister Adrian Dix is scheduled to be on a panel with small-town mayors, doctors and the paramedics' union on Tuesday to discuss healthcare issues.

It's titled "Re-envisioning health care in B.C." and all eyes will be on Dix to see how he plans to address the complex crisis in the province.

On Friday, John Horgan is slated to make what's expected to be one of his final speeches as premier. Often, the closing address comes with some kind of funding or resource announcement, but the likelihood of a parting gift from Horgan is diminished if the province continues its mourning period through that time. h