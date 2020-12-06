VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police say they took two people into custody Saturday after shots were fired in a South Vancouver neighbourhood.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News Vancouver in an email that officers were called to the incident on East 43rd Avenue near Victoria Drive around 3:30 p.m.

RCMP plainclothes officers who were in the area for an unrelated file heard gunshots and contacted VPD, Visintin said.

When they arrived, Vancouver police found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, she said, adding that two people were taken into custody.

Visintin did not provide any identifying details about the people arrested, nor did she say what sort of charges they could face.

Detectives from the VPD's Major Crimes Section are "actively investigating" the incident, she said.