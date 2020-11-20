VANCOUVER -- An arrest has been made in connection with a 12-year-old homicide, B.C. officials say.

James Groves was 31 when he was killed in October 2008, in what police called a targeted shooting in North Surrey.

More than a decade later, David Fitzpatrick was arrested and charged in the case, said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Frank Jang at a news conference Friday.

Jang said evidence to "really get us across the finish line" was obtained recently, and that some investigations can't be rushed.

Fitzpatrick has been charged with second-degree murder, Jang said.

Jang thanked Groves' family and friends for their patience during the lengthy investigation.

Despite the years that have past, Jang said investigators believe there is further evidence out there that could strengthen the case.

"We know there are those who have information that have yet to come forward, who could significantly help our case," he said.

"If that is you, today, we implore you to come forward. Help us right the wrongs of the past."

The Surrey RCMP offered condolences to Groves' family.