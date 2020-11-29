VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are investigating after shots were fired into a home in their city Saturday night.

The incident, which police referred to as a "drive-by shooting" happened in the 32000 block of Adair Avenue around 8:20 p.m., Abbotsford police said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that shots had been fired at a home occupied by a family with young children, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, and police said the family is not known to them.

"Investigators believe the wrong home was targeted," police said in their release.

Detectives will continue investigating at the scene on Sunday and will be canvassing the area for video evidence and witnesses, according to police.

Abbotsford police ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting or has surveillance video from the area to contact their major crime unit at 604-859-5225.