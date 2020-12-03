VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators are in Surrey after a woman was fatally shot early Thursday morning.

Police were called to an alley on 75A Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts from first responders, the woman died from her injures.

Police believe a second vehicle was involved in the shooting and are looking for evidence in the area. Homicide investigators are also seeking surveillance footage.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," Mounties said in a news release. "Police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase."

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.