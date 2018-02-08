

CTV Vancouver





Four vehicles that were captured on a dashcam brazenly running red lights in Richmond were being driven by officers with B.C.’s anti-gang agency "actively engaged in surveillance on high-level targets," the police force said.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube last week, prompted questions about whether the drivers might be connected, given how quickly the series of traffic violations unfolded.

On Thursday evening, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit put the speculation to rest.

"While we cannot comment on the nature of the surveillance…we want to reassure those concerned that we are committed to ensuring the public's safety due to the risks of gang-related violence in our communities," CFSEU-BC Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said in a statement.

Three of the CFSEU-BC vehicles were recorded running the same red light at the intersection of Shell and Cambie roads the morning of Jan. 31, beginning with what appears to be a silver Toyota Highlander.

The Highlander can be seen barging into the intersection from Shell while eastbound drivers on Cambie had an advanced green.

Seconds later, a grey Honda Accord and black Honda Pilot follow suit, social media users nothing that the vehicles each ran the light in a similarly controlled fashion.

"Look how all three cars approach the intersection, angle to the right, then proceed after crossing at a very high speed. They are clearly in control of their vehicles, not some bad driver who isn't paying attention," one commenter wrote.

"It's clear these people were trying to get somewhere very quickly, whoever they were."

About 10 minutes prior, the dashcam video captured another vehicle running a red light blocks away at Bridgeport and Simpson roads.