VANCOUVER -- With Metro Vancouver under a snowfall warning, disruptions on the roads and transit systems are expected throughout the region.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory Thursday that was later upgraded to a snowfall warning and included the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley.

Anywhere from five to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by noon on Friday, the warning says.

TransLink has told its customers to expect delays and has posted several detours on some of its routes.

"Due to snowy & icy weather, please dress for the elements, wear proper footwear and expect some service disruptions throughout the day," TransLink posted on Twitter at about 6 a.m.

A full list of alerts and detours can be seen on TransLink's website.

Public schools open

While some public school districts warned that schools could be closed because of the weather earlier in the week, by Friday morning, it appeared most districts were keeping classes in session.

As of 6:30 a.m., North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Richmond, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Langley and Burnaby districts all posted online saying schools were open.

Other districts said they would only post online if classes were cancelled.

Two private schools in Abbotsford announced closures, however: St. John Brebeuf High School and St James and St. Ann's School.

Ferry cancellations

Several ferry cancellations were in effect Friday morning because of the weather and BC Ferries warned to expect more through the early afternoon.

Some early morning sailings travelling out of Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay and Comox weren't running because of adverse weather.

A full list of sailing cancellations and service notices can be seen on BC Ferries' website.