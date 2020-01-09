VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver's forecast has hinted at the possibility of snow all week, and a snowfall warning has now been issued for the region by Environment Canada.

The weather agency says the "best case" scenario for Metro Vancouver could see three to five centimetres of snow followed by 20 to 30 millimetres of rain. But the worst case scenario could be 10 to 25 centimetres of snow followed by five to 10 millimetres of rain—or no rain at all.

"As is frequently the case, snowfall amounts will vary with elevation and proximity to the ocean," Environment Canada's statement says.

"Computer guidance continues to suggest that the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the potential for snowfall accumulations to exceed five centimetres through Friday morning."

Environment Canada's statement includes cities across Metro Vancouver and says "potential snow" could come Thursday evening and into Friday thanks to a low tracking system bringing moisture into the region.

With low temperatures in the forecast, that could result in a mix of rain or snow. In Vancouver, temperatures are forecast to dip as low as 1 C overnight Thursday. Environment Canada says seaside locations might only see a trace amount of wet snow, but inland areas more than five to 10 kilometres away from the ocean could see five centimetres of snow by 6 a.m. on Friday.

Environment Canada's latest snow forecast says the snow will be wet as opposed to blowing snow but warns about the potential for power outages and damage to trees.

The weather agency says they still don't know when exactly the snow will change over to rain.

Heading into next week, Environment Canada says "very cold Arctic air" from the province's Interior will arrive on the south coast. In Vancouver, Monday's forecast shows particularly cold temperatures with lows possibly reaching a chilly -9 C overnight.

The special weather statement is also in place for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of Vancouver Island.

Extreme weather alert in Vancouver

Heading into next week, Environment Canada says "very cold Arctic air" from the province's Interior will arrive on the south coast.

In Vancouver, Monday's forecast shows particularly cold temperatures with highs of -1 C and lows possibly reaching a chilly -9 C overnight. Tuesday is also predicted to be quite frigid, with highs of -1 and lows of -7.

In light of upcoming cold temperatures, the City of Vancouver has extended an extreme weather alert until Jan. 15.

Extra shelter spaces are set to be open on most nights over the next week at the following places:

Directions Youth Services Centre – 1138 Burrard St.

Evelyne Saller Centre – 320 Alexander St.

The Salvation Army Belkin House – 555 Homer St.

Walton Hotel Amenity Space – 261B East Hastings St.

Tenth Church – 11 West 10th Ave.

First Baptist Church – 969 Burrard St.

Powell Street Getaway – 528 Powell St.

A full list of open days and the number of mats available is on the city's website.

B.C.'s snowfall warnings

In other parts of the province – particularly along the central and north coast – snowfall warnings are in effect. In some areas up to 25 centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada's warning says. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV News Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download. Send photos through the app and we might use them on air and on Instagram.