VANCOUVER -- Two elementary schools in Surrey have been closed for the day, but not because of Friday's snowfall – at least not directly.

The Surrey school district was forced to cancel classes at MB Sanford Elementary and Georges Vanier Elementary due to a power outage, which sent parents scrambling to make last-minute arrangements.

Though it's not technically a snow day, it's possible the winter weather had a hand in the closures.

Friday's power outage was prompted by a vehicle crashing into a hydro pole near 144th Street and 68th Avenue. About 2,600 BC Hydro customers remained without service as of 10:30 a.m.

Surrey RCMP said they are still in the early stages of their investigation into the crash, but that all factors are being considered, including the weather. Authorities said the crash happened at about 4:40 a.m., and that it was snowing at the time.

The RCMP could not confirm whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash, but said only one vehicle was involved.

