VANCOUVER -- A heavy windstorm led to dozens of BC Ferries cancellations Friday morning, with more sailings at risk of being cut through the early afternoon.

BC Ferries posted on its website shortly after 7 a.m. that "the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada" had led to sailing cancellations.

Routes affected in both directions included:

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen to Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

Tsawwassen to Southern Gulf Islands

Powell River to Comox

Quadra Island to Cortes Island

Anyone with a reservation for a cancelled sailing who hasn't checked in will have reservation fees automatically refunded, BC Ferries said.

"If you are planning to travel with us today, please check the current status on all routes now," BC Ferries said in its travel advisory. "This weather is expected to continue into the weekend so service may also be affected on Saturday and Sunday."

Once sailings begin again, BC Ferries said customers will be loaded beginning with those who have a reservation on that sailing. Remaining customers will be boarded in the order the got to the terminal.

Updated sailing cancellations can be seen on BC Ferries' website.

As of 9 a.m., this was the status of the sailings: