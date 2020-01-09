VANCOUVER -- While some parts of the Lower Mainland have already seen snowfall this year, Vancouver might see its first flakes this week and the city is taking steps to get ready.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says Vancouver could start to see snow Thursday night and into Friday morning. The City of Vancouver says it's already been preparing the roads by brining and salting "priority response locations."

If there ends up being snowfall, the city says it's ready to salt and plow the roads if necessary.

"Should we see accumulations, our priorities include arterials, bus routes, bridges, emergency routes, school routes and priority bike lanes," the city said in a statement.

"We also prioritize bus stops, arterial corner ramps and pedestrian pathways along the seawall and the Arbutus Greenway."

Property owners and residents are reminded that snow and ice must be clear from sidewalks around their property by 10 a.m. the morning after a snowfall.

"As always, residents and business owners can play a big role in ensuring snow doesn't become hazardous for people with mobility challenges," the city said in its statement.

"It's important that snow is cleared promptly from walkways and sidewalks before it hardens to ice."

The city also recommends that drivers use winter tires on Vancouver roads over the next few days.

Environment Canada's weather statement says that while the snow is expected to turn to rain by midday Friday, more snow is possible over the weekend.