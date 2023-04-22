Vancouver Fire Rescue Services youth academy returns after two-year hiatus

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services youth academy returned this week following a two-year hiatus.

24 students grades 10 through 12 took part in the five day program, going through career training and work practices.

"Honestly, this whole week was a thrill and I love it,” said 17-year-old participant Jilvian Dy.

The week included training in firefighting operations, search and rescue techniques, CPR certification, volunteerism and more.

“I liked the repetition, I liked the team work, I liked the drills,” said 17-year-old participant Noah Gibbs.

"This is important, this is practicing saving people's lives for something we might do in the future,” he continued.

The program, which began in 2010, has seen hundreds of students come through.

“Super proud of them stepping up, volunteering, they raise a lot of money for charity, they learn what it’s like to be a firefighter,” said VFRS Chief, Karen Fry.

She says they hope the week will spark interest in some of the students, potentially leading them down the path of becoming full-time firefighters.

"We want people from Vancouver, we want a broad, diverse fire service that brings people from all different cultures and all different levels,” said Fry.

The academy has led some to pursue the profession before, look no further than one of this week’s instructors, Babtiste Meyer.

"I was 17 at the time and I'm now 29 and actually with the Vancouver Fire Department,” said Meyer.

"It was an interest in elementary school to get in the fire department, and then this just nailed it in the coffin that I wanted to do this full-time,” he continued.

Some participants admitted that while the week was a good experience, it may not be for them.

However, it appears there was at least one potential future firefighter in Gibbs.

"A broader respect for the fire department and a better understanding,” he said.

“Now it's something I want to do, it's something I want to pursue,”