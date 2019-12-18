VANCOUVER -- After a multi-day public hearing that saw dozens of people sign up to speak - mostly in opposition - Vancouver city council approved a proposed rental development in Kitsilano Wednesday afternoon.

The project - located at 1805 Larch St., near 2nd Avenue - includes 63 rental units, 13 of which will be priced at below-market rates.

Residents living nearby had voiced opposition to the project, posting lawn signs calling for it to be halted and speaking against it at the hearing.

Opponents of the project told CTV News Vancouver on Sunday that the project was "too big," would bring too much additional traffic to the neighbourhood and didn't "fit the character" of the area.

In response to the opposition, city councillors added conditions to their approval of the project. These included a requirement that below-market units be spread throughout the five-story building and a call for the developer to refine the building design to make it "more compatible with the neighbourhood."

Councillors also asked city staff to work with the developer to "explore opportunities to provide public amenity space on site for children’s play and community gathering."

In a news release issued shortly after the council's decision, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he was "proud" of the result.

"Council has voted to make room for middle-income households in Kitsilano by approving 63 new secured rental homes – 13 of them starting at $950 per month,” Stewart said. “Kits is getting more and more expensive, and this project will help keep the community diverse and vibrant.”

Jameson Development Corporation proposed the project, which is intended to include 22 studio, 15 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, and six three-bedroom units.

The project is the third to be approved under the city's Moderate Income Rental Pilot Program, which is attended to provide rental housing for households earning $30,000 to $80,000 per year.

There are nine other proposals that have reached the rezoning application stage of the program, according to the city. More information about those projects can be found on the city's website.