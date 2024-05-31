Video shows VPD officers laughing after woman is shot with beanbag
Warning: This story includes details that readers may find disturbing.
A retired judge is assessing whether any alleged police misconduct occurred following an incident involving the Vancouver Police Department and an Indigenous woman who lives in the Downtown Eastside.
On April 6, 2022, video obtained by CTV News shows the woman walking into an alley behind Hastings Street followed by three officers and a VPD vehicle.
The woman yells, “I didn’t even do nothing.” After telling her to stop, an officer can be seen shooting her with a beanbag projectile in the lower half of her body. She screams in pain and is told by officers to get on the ground. She throws the items in her hands to the floor. The same officer yells again, “get on the ground or you’re going to get hit in the face.”
Three other officers then get out of their vehicle. The woman yells “please,” but does not get on her stomach. All six officers approach her, pull her on her stomach, and she begins to cry.
As she lies face down on the pavement, officers stand above her, and begin to engage in conversation, audibly laughing – all of it captured on security video from a building.
In an audio recording obtained by CTV News, two individuals question police about the laughter.
A woman can be heard asking, “Why are you laughing?” A male officer responds, “Am I laughing? I’m talking to you. You seem to have a narrative going.”
The complaint
A member of the public submitted a complaint to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner on April 17, 2023, describing their concerns with the conduct of members of the VPD. The OPCC found the complaint admissible, pointing to the alleged use of force and the officers’ laughter.
The OPCC said the conduct could potentially be defined as abuse of authority and discourtesy, according to the Police Act, which defines discourtesy as failing to behave with courtesy due in the circumstances towards a member of the public in the performance of duties as a member.
The investigation
The VPD conducted an investigation into the complaint led by Sgt. Adam Donaldson. Donaldson interviewed the officers involved, the complainant and witnesses. Donaldson said he made multiple attempts to contact the woman at the centre of this incident but no interview was conducted.
As per the investigation, on April 6, police received numerous 911 calls just before noon. One of the callers said a woman pulled a box cutter on him. According to police radio broadcast audio, officers located a woman who fit the callers’ description near the Dollar Tree on East Pender Street. The dispatcher said she was not being co-operative and confirmed one beanbag was deployed. The woman was eventually arrested and charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The second part of the investigation centred around the officers' laughter.
When asked why the officers were laughing, one of the officers involved, Const. Sophie Thompson, said she was engaged in a conversation on a matter that did not have anything to do with the arrest. Thompson said she did not consider how the laughter might be perceived. The other officers who are named in the complaint, constables Mohit Dogra and Daniel Ungvari, said they were also not laughing at the woman or the incident.
Donaldson found the use of force “appeared reasonable based on the totality of the circumstances,” ultimately concluding that allegations of Abuse of Authority and Discourtesy were unsubstantiated.
VPD's response
When first asked about the video on April 26, 2023, Steve Addison, a media relations officer with the VPD, said the knife used in this offence was recovered, and that the woman was arrested and later convicted of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He added that she was on probation for the offence.
In a subsequent email on May 30, Addison said, she pleaded guilty, was convicted, and was sentenced for possession of a weapon in relation to this incident.
'I couldn't walk'
Melody is 37 years old and originally from Northern B.C. She asked CTV News not to use her last name. She said that on the morning of April 6, she had purchased art supplies, such as a notebook and markers, from a dollar store. She said she had no idea the police were looking for her.
“I was walking and I glanced and when I saw the gun, I thought they were after someone else,” she said. “I thought something serious was going on in the alley. I turned and kept walking, and then they said, ‘Hey.’”
Melody said she disputes the police’s investigation, adding she did not have a box cutter, and that she did not threaten a security guard.
“I had only markers and a book,” she said.
The back of her legs have two scars from where the beanbag struck her. She said two years later, she still has trouble walking.
“For a while I couldn’t walk,” she said. “I had to learn how to walk all over again. Every time I woke up, it was really tight where they had shot me.”
Melody said after she was arrested, she was brought to jail on Main and Hastings streets. She said she was offered Advil from a nurse, but that she didn’t take it because she’s allergic. She said she stayed in a cell for nearly 10 hours until she was released at around 10:45 p.m. While she only lives a few blocks away, she said it took her 45 minutes to walk home due to the pain she was in.
“It stung,” she said. “It felt like I got hit with metal.”
Melody said she remembers the officers' laughter, as they stood over her, and added she’s had run-ins with the police in the community before.
“We all don’t deserve this,” she said. “Especially from them.”
The appeal
Following the VPD’s finding that that the complaint was unsubstantiated, the complainant submitted a request to the OPCC on March 19, to have a retired judge review the investigation report and make his or her own decision on the matter.
Prabhu Rajan, the police complaint commissioner, agreed, stating there is a reasonable basis to believe that the initial investigation is in part incorrect with respect to the officers’ conduct not constituting discourtesy.
“Specifically, I note that the affected person was on the ground, handcuffed, recently shot by a beanbag shotgun and seemingly in distress while three police officers remained standing over and around her expressing their laughter while engaging in conversation,” Rajan said.
“This all occurred without an apparent concern for how the affected person or the public may perceive such conduct, or the wellbeing of the affected person.”
Rajan added the investigation improperly focused on the reason for the laughter, rather than considering all the circumstances, “including the members’ apparent lack of sensitivity for the person, noting the historic and ongoing systemic issues with the policing of Indigenous peoples.”
Therefore, pursuant to section 117 (4) of the Police Act and based on a recommendation from the associate chief justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Brian Neal, a retired provincial court judge, was appointed to review the matter and arrive at his own decision based on the evidence.
The adjudicator's review
On April 5, 2024, the adjudicator published his decision summary after considering the evidence in the investigation report. As a result, he determined that the evidence appears sufficient to substantiate certain alleged misconduct concerning the officers, potentially requiring consideration of disciplinary or corrective measures on two disciplinary breaches of public trust. Those two disciplinary breaches are discourtesy with respect to the affected person, and neglect of duty with respect to the affected person.
Brian Neal wrote, “The apparent failure of the Members to interrupt their discussion and laughter to perform a basic wellness check on the Affected Person would appear to have been a breach of their common law duty to protect her life.”
A discipline hearing has been scheduled. Following the hearing, the adjudicator will determine whether such findings, if proven as facts, could potentially require the taking of disciplinary of corrective measures against the officers.
'You cannot be disrespectful'
Kash Heed, a former VPD superintendent and former chief of the West Vancouver Police Department, said he wasn’t surprised by how the officers acted in the video.
“I’m very disappointed in the actions of the police officers but I’m not surprised, given the culture we still have in this day and age within our police,” he said. “When you apprehend that person, take that person into custody, you cannot be disrespectful to them.”
Heed added he doesn’t think there’s any justification for the laughter, regardless of what reasons the officers provided.
“What about care for the individual you’ve just bean bagged that’s on the ground, that’s yelling out in pain most likely because of that?,” he said. “I really think these officers – they really need to give their heads a shake and the sergeant that’s there needs to give his head a shake.”
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'The time to prepare is now': Officials brace for a hot summer in B.C.
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Jurors weigh death penalty after finding Chad Daybell guilty of killing his first wife and second wife's 2 children
A day after delivering a guilty verdict in Chad Daybell’s murder trial, an Idaho jury will reconvene Friday to weigh whether he will face the death penalty.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot
American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they're dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic protesters say administrators reviewing demands as talks continue
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
-
B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife changes plea to guilty
A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has changed his plea to guilty on two counts.
-
Evicted tenant made 'joke' of dispute resolution process, B.C. court hears
A B.C. tenant abused the province's dispute resolution process by uploading a "rude and profane picture" instead of a document to an online portal, according to a recent court decision.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Edmonton
-
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton; 4th of year
A man serving time for manslaughter is at large after escaping from a healing centre in Edmonton, the fourth to do so since the start of the year.
-
Alberta investing $35M in Grande Prairie Recovery Community set to open in 2027
The Grande Prairie Recovery Community, a long-term treatment facility for addiction and mental health challenges, is set to open in 2027.
-
Lloydminster shooting victim dies in hospital 4 days later
A young man who was shot in Lloydminster earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in random attacks at Chinook Centre, TD Square
Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.
-
5 Calgary men charged in contraband cigarette trafficking investigation
Following a six-week long investigation, five people face charges in relation to the trafficking of contraband cigarettes in downtown Calgary.
-
Final day for Calgary's Eau Claire Market
After 30 years, the shops at Eau Claire Market will open for the last time on Friday, to make way for the Green Line LRT.
Lethbridge
-
Jury selection for Coutts blockade protesters accused of conspiracy to commit murder
Jury selection is scheduled today for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta.
-
Preliminary hearing set for man accused in deadly 2022 Nanton stabbing
A preliminary hearing has been set in a deadly stabbing in Nanton from December 2022.
-
Wet conditions causing slight delays for City of Lethbridge crews to mow boulevards, parks
The wet start to May has the City of Lethbridge's parks department delayed mowing in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
NEW
NEW Sumka Brothers Greenhouses wraps up final growing season in the Transcona gardening community
The days of picking geraniums, petunias, and other show-stopping flowers from Sumka Brothers Greenhouses are numbered.
-
Province to cover housing, food for displaced Birchwood Terrace residents
The provincial government says it will provide housing and meals for the 250 residents evacuated from a St. James apartment complex earlier this month.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
-
Sask. franchise 'targeted' as part of pro 3 on 3 hockey league start up
A new professional hockey league start up has listed Saskatchewan among its targeted locations for franchises.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
More Sask. prospective homebuyers dealing with stress, asking parents for financial help
A new survey is shedding light on financial struggles and mental health struggles facing prospective homebuyers.
-
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
'Unspeakable tragedy,' education minister says of death of teen found unresponsive at Ontario school
Ontario's education minister says police and a school board are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school earlier this month.
-
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear UofT encampment
Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order.
Montreal
-
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
Montreal church worker humiliated after alleged police racial profiling
Charlene Hunte says she was on her way to the Union United Church in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood when suddenly she was stopped by police.
-
Transport minister blames municipalities for vehicle registration hike
Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault says she had nothing to do with the decision by the Montreal metropolitan community (CMM) to raise the vehicle registration tax from $59 to $150, even though the Montreal municipalities are struggling to pay the public transit deficit.
Ottawa
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line still can't agree on source of axle problems
The fundamental disagreement between the two major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT comes with the source of the excessive loads affecting the trains.
-
'Animals have nowhere to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata
A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.
Atlantic
-
Police searching for man in connection with early morning stabbing in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.
-
Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
Clearing and cooler Friday in the Maritimes, possible aurora sightings?
Broken cloud and a few spotty showers start Friday evening followed by a clearing trend that leaves just some patchy cloud around by midnight.
London
-
Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
-
Suspect identified and arrested following stabbing in London
A London man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday. Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
-
OPP recover $100,000 worth of stolen goods
On Thursday, members of the street crime unit and the emergency response team used a search warrant at a property in Perth East.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested, two victims hurt, following fight at Cambridge park: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested five teens after an alleged fight in Riverside Park.
-
CTV News Kitchener recognized for continuing coverage of ongoing murder investigation
The family and friends of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue are still searching for answers after he was shot and killed in a downtown Kitchener plaza in August 2023.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
-
Southern Ont. man fined $8K for deer hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Etobicoke has been fined $8,000 for trespassing and firing a weapon from the roadway during a deer hunt last year.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.