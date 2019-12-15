VANCOUVER -- Public hearings continue Tuesday for a proposed development at Larch Street and 2nd Avenue in Kitsilano. Some 65 people signed up to speak, with most voicing their opposition to the project.

Jameson Development Corporation has applied to build a five-storey rental building that includes 63 rental suites, 13 of which would be geared toward moderate-income households earning between $30,000 and $80,000. A studio suite would cost $950 a month.

The site is a former church that stopped services in 2013. It was used by community groups, a preschool and – at times – as a cold weather shelter before the land was bought by developers.

The project has been in public consultation for 14 months, so far. Last week, the city's General Manager of Planning recommended city council approve the plan. Developer Tony Pappajohn told the hearing he was a lifelong Vancouverite and that “the proposal is not only in line with our commitments and values, it’s directly in response to what the city has been calling for: more affordable housing options.”

There has been strong opposition from nearby homeowners. A number of properties around the site show signs saying “Stop the development” and dozens are speaking up at public hearings. Peter Saunderson is one of them.

“I'm opposed to it," Saunderson told CTV News. "It's too big … It's going to be a big intrusion of people, cars, privacy invasion. It's just no end.”

Andrew Brown lives opposite the site.

“It doesn't fit with the character of the neighbourhood and it's simply too large for the lot,” Brown said.

More than 500 people have signed a petition calling for the project to be stopped.

There is some support, however. Erin Ryan was the only person who spoke at the public hearing in favour of the project on Thursday.

“I can't afford to live here unless projects like this move forward," Ryan said.

The option of cheaper rents also appeals to local resident Robert Gray.

“I know a lot of people love living here, they just can't afford to live here, so if they can do affordable housing I think that's fantastic," Gray said.

The public hearing will continue Tuesday night.