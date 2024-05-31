UVic protesters say administrators reviewing demands as talks continue
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
Students met with administrators for two hours late Wednesday afternoon, bringing forward potential changes to UVic’s investment policy.
“We want to make UVic’s investments genocide-free,” an encampment representative told CTV News on Thursday.
Protesters are not showing their faces or sharing their names due to fears of academic repercussions.
Students are proposing the university add exclusion clauses to its responsible investing policy.
“These are well-accepted clauses that are in many different investment policies that would essentially say, ‘We would not have any investments that are profiteering off of war crimes,’” the protester said.
“They agreed to review our clauses and our language on making their investments genocide-free and they also agreed to come back to us with a timeline for potential review of the investment policy.”
Five students met with UVic provost and academic vice-president Elizabeth Croft, and Kristi Simpson, vice-president of finance and operations.
In a statement posted on UVic’s website, Croft and Simpson said they’re open to more conversations and are meeting with protesters again on Friday.
“These issues are complex and deserve deep discussion — we hope that this is the beginning of a series of meetings between the students and university leaders,” the statement reads.
The statement did not address what happened in the meeting and whether any progress was made.
“They certainly have yet to commit to anything concrete that would meet our demands,” the protester said.
‘You have to build trust’
Friday marks one month since the encampment was established on UVic’s quad.
Evan Hoffman, a Vancouver Island University professor and conflict resolution expert, said he doesn’t envy the university administration.
“There’s just absolutely no stance the university could take which would please everybody,” Hoffman told CTV News.
UVic has previously called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
“Members of our community have called on us to address the crisis from a wide variety of often conflicting viewpoints,” a statement from May 23 reads.
“If the university assumes it can speak for everyone on global conflicts or other topics beyond our operations, we undermine the right of our students, staff and faculty who hold different views to be welcomed in our community, to express themselves and to participate in debate.”
Heavy-handed police crackdowns, as seen at the University of Alberta, can damage relationships, fail to address the root concern and create new grievances, Hoffman said. Negotiation is a wise approach, he said.
“It shifts into a problem-solving model,” Hoffman said.
“Dialogue sounds very appealing and attractive, but when you get down into the mechanics of it and the process, it takes time, it takes effort. You have to go slowly, you have to build trust, you have to be open with communications.”
That approach worked for McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., which saw an end to its encampment after demonstrators and the school reached a deal last week.
“It’s important for negotiation to work that both sides say, ‘We’re entering into this process in good faith and that we’re doing so because we’re looking for a mutual agreement that we’re both happy with,’” Hoffman said.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'The time to prepare is now': Officials brace for a hot summer in B.C.
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Jurors weigh death penalty after finding Chad Daybell guilty of killing his first wife and second wife's 2 children
A day after delivering a guilty verdict in Chad Daybell’s murder trial, an Idaho jury will reconvene Friday to weigh whether he will face the death penalty.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot
American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they're dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic protesters say administrators reviewing demands as talks continue
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
-
B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife changes plea to guilty
A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has changed his plea to guilty on two counts.
-
Evicted tenant made 'joke' of dispute resolution process, B.C. court hears
A B.C. tenant abused the province's dispute resolution process by uploading a "rude and profane picture" instead of a document to an online portal, according to a recent court decision.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Edmonton
-
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton; 4th of year
A man serving time for manslaughter is at large after escaping from a healing centre in Edmonton, the fourth to do so since the start of the year.
-
Alberta investing $35M in Grande Prairie Recovery Community set to open in 2027
The Grande Prairie Recovery Community, a long-term treatment facility for addiction and mental health challenges, is set to open in 2027.
-
Lloydminster shooting victim dies in hospital 4 days later
A young man who was shot in Lloydminster earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in random attacks at Chinook Centre, TD Square
Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.
-
5 Calgary men charged in contraband cigarette trafficking investigation
Following a six-week long investigation, five people face charges in relation to the trafficking of contraband cigarettes in downtown Calgary.
-
Final day for Calgary's Eau Claire Market
After 30 years, the shops at Eau Claire Market will open for the last time on Friday, to make way for the Green Line LRT.
Lethbridge
-
Jury selection for Coutts blockade protesters accused of conspiracy to commit murder
Jury selection is scheduled today for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta.
-
Preliminary hearing set for man accused in deadly 2022 Nanton stabbing
A preliminary hearing has been set in a deadly stabbing in Nanton from December 2022.
-
Wet conditions causing slight delays for City of Lethbridge crews to mow boulevards, parks
The wet start to May has the City of Lethbridge's parks department delayed mowing in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
NEW
NEW Sumka Brothers Greenhouses wraps up final growing season in the Transcona gardening community
The days of picking geraniums, petunias, and other show-stopping flowers from Sumka Brothers Greenhouses are numbered.
-
Province to cover housing, food for displaced Birchwood Terrace residents
The provincial government says it will provide housing and meals for the 250 residents evacuated from a St. James apartment complex earlier this month.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
-
Sask. franchise 'targeted' as part of pro 3 on 3 hockey league start up
A new professional hockey league start up has listed Saskatchewan among its targeted locations for franchises.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
More Sask. prospective homebuyers dealing with stress, asking parents for financial help
A new survey is shedding light on financial struggles and mental health struggles facing prospective homebuyers.
-
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
'Unspeakable tragedy,' education minister says of death of teen found unresponsive at Ontario school
Ontario's education minister says police and a school board are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school earlier this month.
-
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear UofT encampment
Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order.
Montreal
-
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
Montreal church worker humiliated after alleged police racial profiling
Charlene Hunte says she was on her way to the Union United Church in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood when suddenly she was stopped by police.
-
Transport minister blames municipalities for vehicle registration hike
Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault says she had nothing to do with the decision by the Montreal metropolitan community (CMM) to raise the vehicle registration tax from $59 to $150, even though the Montreal municipalities are struggling to pay the public transit deficit.
Ottawa
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line still can't agree on source of axle problems
The fundamental disagreement between the two major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT comes with the source of the excessive loads affecting the trains.
-
'Animals have nowhere to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata
A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.
Atlantic
-
Police searching for man in connection with early morning stabbing in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.
-
Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
Clearing and cooler Friday in the Maritimes, possible aurora sightings?
Broken cloud and a few spotty showers start Friday evening followed by a clearing trend that leaves just some patchy cloud around by midnight.
London
-
Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
-
Suspect identified and arrested following stabbing in London
A London man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday. Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
-
OPP recover $100,000 worth of stolen goods
On Thursday, members of the street crime unit and the emergency response team used a search warrant at a property in Perth East.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested, two victims hurt, following fight at Cambridge park: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested five teens after an alleged fight in Riverside Park.
-
CTV News Kitchener recognized for continuing coverage of ongoing murder investigation
The family and friends of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue are still searching for answers after he was shot and killed in a downtown Kitchener plaza in August 2023.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
-
Southern Ont. man fined $8K for deer hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Etobicoke has been fined $8,000 for trespassing and firing a weapon from the roadway during a deer hunt last year.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.